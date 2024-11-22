Real estate data provider PropStream has announced an update to its interface, including new search filters, datasets and enhanced search capabilities.

The company says its UX/UI update was designed with efficiency and ease of use in mind, redefining how PropStream users can search, save and study properties on PropStream. Plus, the platform has added several highly requested filters and datasets to put the most in-depth, updated datasets in its users’ hands, a release noted.

On these new changes, PropStream President Brian Tepfer said, “Our approach embodies an evolution of thought where each step forward is shaped by our users’ feedback and needs. This new search filter menu is a culmination of careful consideration, refining not only the look but the feel of every interaction. By integrating seamlessly into our platform, this update enhances usability while retaining an aesthetic that’s both fresh and familiar. It’s not just a tool—it’s a thoughtfully crafted experience, designed to adapt, grow, and evolve with our users’ needs—the need for quality leads with a high motivation for their services.”

PropStream’s new filters and interface changes include:

A completely redesigned search menu to improve efficiency

Individual changes to several of our filters

A new button (Find a Filter) to help you quickly search through our filter menu (with over 165 filters)

Changes to how you can view the filters you’ve applied and your Saved Searches

“Quick Lists” are now “Lead Lists”

A new Lead List—Upside Down!

Changes in the “View Properties” button

New filters—More MLS Status filters, presence of pool, garage, attic, or basement, and more

An AVM-generated formula on select property cards—Estimated Wholesale Value

To see the updated interface and explore the new filtering options, try PropStream for free for 7 days.