Public property and tax data provider CRS Data has released an end-of-year summary of its 2024 milestones, which include platform upgrades, strategic partnerships and a new compliance solution, all aligned with its customer-first philosophy.

New interactive in-app guide streamlines user experience

With elevated customer experience as the guiding principle for MLS Tax Suite enhancements, CRS Data says its interactive in-app guide incorporates a variety of features developed to shorten the user learning curve. From step-by-step walkthroughs, tool tips that appear on hover and training materials, the in-app guide was designed to make user experience smooth, efficient and engaging, the company said.

Innovative partnership to meet the demand for green data

Recognizing the growing trend among today’s homebuyers to purchase energy-efficient and environmentally conscious homes, CRS Data also announced the establishment of a partnership with Earth Advantage’s Green Building Registry. This third-party certified green home data can be directly integrated into the firm’s MLS Tax Suite, offering environmental and home performance information within real estate listings–including energy labels, solar installations and green building certifications (LEED, EnergyStar, and more).

Data compliance solution for quality and comprehensive mls data

In response to the real estate industry’s need for accurate, comprehensive and timely listing data, CRS Data also launched its data compliance solution, ListingIntegrity, to ensure the highest level of standards for listing data quality, a release noted. By streamlining violation management and optimizing efficiency with automated rules and workflows, this new product reduces the need for manual oversight and recognizes data discrepancies, outdated information and inconsistencies in listings. With immediate interest from the very beginning, six customers including Greater Tyler Association of REALTORS, CHS Regional MLS, Bluegrass REALTORS, Baldwin REALTORS, New Mexico MLS, and Prime MLS have signed on to use this platform, the company noted.

Expansion of customer base reflects demand for reliable data

Over the past 12 months, CRS Data has expanded its customer base with the addition of 12 new MLS Tax Suite customers that includes 29,000 users, underscoring the demand for reliable, user-friendly real estate property data and market solutions. The company said each of these new partnerships reflects the company’s ability to meet diverse client needs and provide tools that strengthen their competitive edge in the marketplace.

These partnerships include: Western Kentucky Regional MLS, Terre Haute Area Association of REALTORS, Northwest Wyoming Board of REALTORS, Rio Grande Valley MLS, Berkshire County Board of Realtors & MLS, Shasta Association of REALTORS, Columbus Board of REALTORS, Greater Scranton Board of REALTORS, Central Arizona Association of REALTORS, Reelfoot Regional Association of REALTORS, Permian Basin Board of REALTORS and New Orleans Metropolitan Association of REALTORS

“Every enhancement we’ve made this year reflects our commitment to offer trusted and steadfast ways to serve the real estate industry,” said Sara Cooper, executive vice president real estate market, CRS Data. “We’re dedicated to empowering our customers with the accurate and reliable property data tools they need to succeed in the ever-evolving market.”

Learn more about CRS Data by visiting https://www.crsdata.com.