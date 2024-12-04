Join industry legend Brian Buffini, chairman and founder of Buffini & Company real estate coaching firm, as he delves into the current landscape of the real estate market at RISMedia’s Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year 2025, being held Thursday, Jan. 9 from 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Via this year’s theme, “Ready to Thrive in 2025,” Buffini will deliver, “The Real State of Real Estate,” sharing key stats that may shock you, but will also help you prepare for the year ahead. Learn the challenges and opportunities shaping the industry today so you can grow your business in 2025.



This year’s event will focus on ushering attendees into a new era of real estate after more than a year of upheaval and uncertainty. As residential real estate professionals are ready to turn the corner on adversity and set their sights on success in 2025, RISMedia’s 5th Annual Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year will provide sage guidance and real-world strategies for gaining a competitive edge in the first quarter and staying strong all year long.



About Brian Buffini



Buffini built America’s largest business coaching company on the belief that things could be better, people could do better and their lives could be better. He is considered one of the world’s most engaging and impactful public speakers, and along the way, has interviewed people from all walks of life, from astronauts and all-stars to Oscar winners and Olympians. Buffini has been a New York Times best-selling author, and he has been inducted into the Real Estate Hall of Fame. Buffini is driven by two things: the entrepreneurial spirit and a profound need to help people get to their version of the good life.

