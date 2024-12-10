As we look ahead to 2025, homebuyers are exploring a widening range of options in the housing market.

Realtor®.com’s latest report—forecasting its top housing markets for 2025—highlights the South and West as the regions most likely to experience significant growth, with a combination of moderately affordable homes, expanding inventory and a younger, more diverse population.

Primarily located in the South and West, this year’s top 25—with multiple markets in Texas, Florida and Virginia—boast an affordable cost of living and more inventory of both new and existing single-family homes.

Notably, government-backed lending options—like VA, FHA and USDA mortgages—have played a key role in boosting homeownership, given the prevalence of younger households and strong military connections in the top markets. According to the report, over half of recent mortgages were government loans in Colorado Springs, Colorado; El Paso,Texas, and Virginia Beach, Virginia, due to high VA-loan usage.

Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale emphasized in a statement that these markets are likely to be especially attractive to buyers, many of whom have struggled to break into the market.

“With mortgage rates likely to ease only modestly next year, these markets—offering relatively lower-priced homes, more new and existing houses to choose from, and mortgage products designed to give buyers a leg up—could provide some would-be buyers a better chance at entering the market next year,” she said.

Realtor.com’s forecasted top 25 housing markets in 2025: