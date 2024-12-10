As we look ahead to 2025, homebuyers are exploring a widening range of options in the housing market.
Realtor®.com’s latest report—forecasting its top housing markets for 2025—highlights the South and West as the regions most likely to experience significant growth, with a combination of moderately affordable homes, expanding inventory and a younger, more diverse population.
Primarily located in the South and West, this year’s top 25—with multiple markets in Texas, Florida and Virginia—boast an affordable cost of living and more inventory of both new and existing single-family homes.
Notably, government-backed lending options—like VA, FHA and USDA mortgages—have played a key role in boosting homeownership, given the prevalence of younger households and strong military connections in the top markets. According to the report, over half of recent mortgages were government loans in Colorado Springs, Colorado; El Paso,Texas, and Virginia Beach, Virginia, due to high VA-loan usage.
Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale emphasized in a statement that these markets are likely to be especially attractive to buyers, many of whom have struggled to break into the market.
“With mortgage rates likely to ease only modestly next year, these markets—offering relatively lower-priced homes, more new and existing houses to choose from, and mortgage products designed to give buyers a leg up—could provide some would-be buyers a better chance at entering the market next year,” she said.
Realtor.com’s forecasted top 25 housing markets in 2025:
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
November 2024 median home price: $489,900
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +27.1%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +12.7%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +39.8%
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida
November 2024 median home price: $525,000
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +24%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +9%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +33%
- Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia-North Carolina
November 2024 median home price: $389,900
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +23.4%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +6.6%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +29.9%
- El Paso, Texas
November 2024 median home price: $294,975
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +19.3%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +8.4%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +27.8%
- Richmond, Virginia
November 2024 median home price: $429,900
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +21.6%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +6.1%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +27.6%
- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida
November 2024 median home price: $425,000
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +15.2%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +12.1%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +27.3%
- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas
November 2024 median home price: $270,000
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +19.8%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +7%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +26.8%
- Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona
November 2024 median home price: $515,000
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +12.2%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +13.2%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +25.5%
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia
November 2024 median home price: $405,000
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +15.1%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +10.2%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +25.3%
- Greensboro-High Point, North Carolina
November 2024 median home price: $325,000
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +17.3%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +7.7%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +25%
- Tucson, Arizona
November 2024 median home price: $390,000
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +12.5%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +12.4%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +24.8%
- Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas
November 2024 median home price: $499,990
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +14.5%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +10.2%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +24.7%
- Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina
November 2024 median home price: $479,450
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +14.1%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +10.1%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +24.2%
- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, North Carolina-South Carolina
November 2024 median home price: $428,750
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +15.7%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +8.4%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +24.1%
- Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Arizona
November 2024 median home price: $285,000
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +18.6%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +4.8%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +23.4%
- Jacksonville, Florida
November 2024 median home price: $394,000
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +13.5%\
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +9.8%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +23.3%
- Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida
November 2024 median home price: $430,000
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +13.2%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +9.6%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +22.8%
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Virgina-Maryland-West Virginia
November 2024 median home price: $585,000
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +17%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +5%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +22%
- Harrisburg-Carlisle, Pennsylvania
November 2024 median home price: $331,990
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +16.8%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +5.1%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +21.9%
- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado
November 2024 median home price: $593,900
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +13.6%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +8%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +21.6%
- Lakeland-Winter Haven, Florida
November 2024 median home price: $343,000
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +10.6%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +10.3%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +20.9%
- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida
November 2024 median home price: $399,900
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +9.1%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +11.8%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +20.9%
- Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pennsylvania-New Jersey
November 2024 median home price: $384,900
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +12.3%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +8%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +20.4%
- Columbia, South Carolina
November 2024 median home price: $305,803
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +12.1%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +8.2%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +20.3%
- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California
November 2024 median home price: $599,000
Forecasted 2025 home sales change: +11.4%
Forecasted 2025 home price change: +8.8%
Forecasted 2025 combined sales and price change: +20.2%