Realty ONE Group International has announced it is creating a program for real estate professionals in Phoenix who do not want to be affiliated with the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

In a recent press release, the brokerage stated it has established a new subsidiary—Realty ONE Group AZ—for those who choose to unaffiliate with NAR and operate independently. Real estate professionals who choose to unaffiliate with NAR will have the brokerage’s tech, tools and benefits at their disposal, and can select a different MLS membership option.

“Choice and opportunity will always be number ONE for us because the real estate professional is the center of their business, and the center of ours,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group International. “Our mantra, EveryONE matters and everyONE has a voice is more important today than ever as our pros make critical decisions for their careers.”

Cory Vasquez​​​​, co‑president and CMO of Realty ONE, added that the goal is to give real estate professionals choice, and that the brokerage is considering doing a similar program in other states.

Specifically, Realty ONE called out MLS Choice in its release as a membership for those who unaffiliate with NAR to pursue.

MLS Choice is a membership service through Phoenix REALTORS® launched last month that gives “access to both the MLS and legal forms, along with several existing benefits, outside of the traditional three-tier membership system with local, state and national associations,” as the service’s FAQs state.

The membership is $249 (plus ARMLS fees) for the year, as opposed to the $511 required to be a part of NAR, the Arizona Association of REALTORS® and Phoenix REALTORS®. While a MLS Choice member does have access to many of the business tools provided in the usual three-tier route, the only perks a real estate professional would receive are those offered through Phoenix REALTORS®, which is only a select few. Free continuing education, however, is still among those perks.

There is also the snag that being a member of MLS Choice or any other non-NAR based service does revoke a real estate professional’s access to being called a REALTOR® (meaning the trademarked NAR term). According to the FAQ, “real estate professionals who make the decision to go MLS Choice may not call themselves ‘REALTORS®.’” This may require some branding changes for those who decide to unaffiliate with NAR.