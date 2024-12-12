The rapid adoption of AI in real estate is historic. Not since the introduction of the iPhone has a single tech advancement had a faster and more pervasive impact on our industry.

Real estate’s first survey of AI use, conducted by Delta Media last January, showed 80% of agents already used AI. Since then, the relentless AI hype has driven 2025 expectations to even greater heights.

Will AI, particularly generative AI and computer vision advancements, deliver on its promises to positively impact every real estate agent? Let’s look at three of the biggest AI trends for next year.

Pocket-sized AI: small, smart and secure

AI is shrinking, moving from cloud-based large language models to micro language models, like Apple Intelligence. On-device AI provides powerful real-time personalization.

For real estate agents, it means having a personal assistant in their pocket that learns their preferences, adapts to their needs and works within their smartphone to streamline daily tasks. This shift to on-device processing is faster and increases privacy and data security, an essential factor for real estate professionals managing client information on the go.

The year of the AI agent

2025 will be the year AI moves beyond “party tricks” and into meaningful support. As AI capabilities expand, so does the scope of tasks it can take on.

AI agents will act as real assistants, capable of summarizing emails and texts, drafting responses for approval and automatically setting follow-up appointments and tasks in your calendars and CRMs. These AI tools will manage basic tasks and help agents take action, saving them valuable time to focus on high-value client interactions.

AI agents can automatically transcribe and summarize a client meeting, create a follow-up plan, schedule appointments and ensure no task is missed. AI becomes a major task management tool for real estate agents, reducing administrative work, unchaining them from their desks and tasks they’d rather not do.

New AI video technology and computer vision tools will change agent workflow. The hours it took to edit and create personal videos will be reduced to minutes. A new listing will be created by uploading photos, with features tagged and photo captions and property descriptions generated for agents to finalize.

Safe AI: gates and guardrails

As nefarious AI uses become more visible and pervasive in 2025, it pushes safety and responsible AI practices into the spotlight. Delta remains at the forefront of “safe AI” practices, ensuring the proper gates and guardrails are in place, delivering AI benefits without compromising ethical or privacy standards.

The margin for error in real estate is too small for AI missteps. Agents will only trust technologies developed with AI safety and security first.

The reality of AI in 2025

Will AI deliver on its promises? With these advancements, the potential is there. The next step is ensuring that AI tools are convenient, easy to use, reliable and safe—delivering significant and measurable value for real estate professionals.

