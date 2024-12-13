Constellation Real Estate Group has announced the unification of its businesses—including Market Leader, Top Producer, Showcase IDX, Diverse Solutions, Zurple, Smartzip and Offrs—into a single organization under its existing brand, Constellation1.

“This strategic move will bring together a distinct suite of industry-leading products which allows us to deliver enhanced value to our customers and partners,” said Brant Morwald, President of Constellation Real Estate Group.

Constellation Real Estate Group will now operate under two focused business units:

1. Comprehensive real estate technology solutions

Constellation1 stated it will unify its existing products into a single entity offering a robust suite of products and services designed for brokerages, franchises, MLSs and real estate agents, including:

Front office and agent solutions: Websites, CRM, lead generation, lead management and marketing tools that enhance agent productivity and client engagement.

Back office solutions: Transaction management, accounting and commissions software that streamline brokerage operations.

The company noted that this collective will provide a broad portfolio of real estate technology solutions that cater to the diverse needs of the industry, maximizing synergies across the businesses and providing greater value to clients and partners through increased innovation.

2. Enhanced data services division

Constellation Real Estate Group stated it is elevating its data operations into a distinct business unit within the organization. This division will focus exclusively on creating innovative, data-driven solutions while continuing to power Constellation1 software products and lead generation services to develop unique market offerings.

“Our dedicated data services unit will allow us to accelerate innovation in this critical area, delivering advanced data solutions that provide our customers with a competitive edge,” said Morwald. “We are committed to empowering our partners and clients with the tools they need to succeed.”

To support this strategic evolution and enhance customer and partner value, Constellation Real Estate Group stated it has appointed the following key leaders:

Brant Morwald will serve as President of Constellation Real Estate Group, overseeing both Constellation1 and the data services division while directly leading Constellation1.

Andrew Seminari will take on the role of General Manager of the data services division.

Robert Vickers has been appointed Head of Operations and Strategic Initiatives for Constellation1.

Mark Mathis joins the organization as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales for Constellation1, bringing extensive industry experience to drive growth and strengthen relationships with enterprise clients.

As an industry leader, the company said its unified organization will continue to focus on delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service, driving growth and setting new industry standards.

“Our customers and partners are at the heart of everything we do,” concluded Morwald. “This will allow us to better serve them by providing a more cohesive and powerful suite of solutions, enabling them to navigate the real estate landscape with confidence and success.”

For more information, visit https://constellation1.com/.