Juggling multiple time-sensitive tasks can be overwhelming. Between notifying agents, updating lead profiles and managing follow-ups, things can quickly become chaotic. That’s why Real Estate Webmasters (REW) is introducing an exciting new automation feature in REW CRM, designed to simplify workflows and let agents focus on building relationships and closing deals.

The new automation system uses triggers, conditions and actions to streamline processes. REW CEO Morgan Carey explains that “triggers act like ‘if’ statements, activating the automation when specific events occur—like when a deal stage changes, a lead is tagged or a property is viewed.” This means agents no longer need to monitor every change manually because REW CRM handles it.

“Once triggered, conditions come into play, allowing agents to refine the automation further by applying filters to ensure only relevant leads and agents are acted on,” adds Carey. This step provides a level of control that keeps everything organized and accurate.

Drilling down further, Carey points out that after the triggers and conditions are set, actions are executed automatically. “This could mean sending emails or texts to the assigned agent, reassigning leads or adding notes to a lead profile. Agents can also add and remove leads from action plans, which helps them stay focused on priority tasks without getting bogged down in the details.”

The benefits of automation are clear, notes Carey, freeing up agents’ time and allowing them to focus on high-value activities like building relationships and nurturing leads. “Routine tasks are handled efficiently, keeping agents responsive and ensuring no opportunity slips through the cracks.”

What’s more, automation helps real estate professionals scale their business. “With this feature, agents can manage more leads without compromising service quality. Various administrative tasks are handled with little to no agent interference while being informed through timely notifications. This seamless workflow enables agents to focus on connecting with more prospective clients and delivering the best service,” he says.

“Our goal is to give agents back their time while making sure no opportunity is left on the table,” concludes Carey. “Automation lets them work smarter, not harder, and deliver the kind of service that drives real business growth.”

Excited to continue building its automation tools, Real Estate Webmasters wants your feedback to guide the next phase. Join the conversation in the REW Forum to share your ideas and help shape the future of automation.

For more information, visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com.