REsides, Inc., an independent, borderless and tech-driven MLS, has announced the launch of Select Subscription, a new service that enables real estate agents to join independently of their brokerages.

According to the company, with Select Subscription, agents can customize their real estate business free from traditional MLS constraints, association membership or fines. For the first time, they can join independently and list properties seamlessly across South Carolina and Georgia, while leveraging REsides’ additional tools such as One Home, MLS Touch and Universal Lock Box, to streamline operations and drive growth, the company said.

“REsides is redefining the real estate landscape every day by putting power and freedom back into the hands of agents and brokers,” said Colette Stevenson, CEO of REsides. “Select Subscription is our dynamic, future-focused solution designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s real estate professionals—offering flexibility, reliability, and the advanced tools to thrive in an ever-changing market.”



Highlights of Select Subscription include:

Non-NAR affiliation: Operate independently, free from association membership, restrictions and frivolous fines.

Company equity: Qualified individuals can participate in equity ownership and share the benefits as we grow.

Reliable data: Access accurate and up-to-date information to make confident, strategic decisions.

Dedicated support: Enjoy personal account managers and on-demand listing input for unmatched service.

Learn more about Select Subscription and how REsides is transforming the real estate industry here.



For more information about REsides, visit https://www.REsides.io/.