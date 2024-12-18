ERA Real Estate has announced the opening of a new gateway office, ERA NexUS Global Realty based in Bellevue, Washington. The specialized office will serve to connect agents with buyers and sellers across 13 countries in Asia and all 50 states in the U.S.

“Opening ERA NexUS Global Realty now provides every professional in the ERA network with access to an incredible set of tools,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. “Although real estate is an international industry, it takes a keen understanding of global relations to be able to successfully tap into overseas markets. Jack, Larry, and Lien are specialists in that area, and their office will now provide the ERA® brand with expanded coverage across Asia and the U.S. that will no doubt create new opportunities for both agents and their clients.”

The independently owned and operated company is led by Jack Huang, Larry Eu and Lien Ma. Huang currently sits as an owner of the company with the master franchise rights for the ERA® brand in Taiwan. Eu and Ma have both been in the real estate industry for 12 years and have owned six separate brokerages throughout their careers.

“We’re so excited about the opportunities that we can now bring to other ERA Real Estate affiliated agents, brokers, and clients,” said Lien Ma, COO and designated broker of ERA NexUS Global Realty. “Our international expertise has already proven to be incredibly useful to us in the past, and we believe that passing our knowledge on to the rest of the network can help us achieve our ultimate goal of providing the highest quality service to as many people as possible.

ERA stated that now as part of the brokerage’s network, the affiliated agents will have direct access to a reliable system of contacts across key international markets. ERA NexUS Global Realty specializes in cross-border property transactions, inbound and outbound between the U.S. and Asia, and now offers international expertise on every aspect of real estate, ERA NexUS has a contract with ERA Asia Pacific Center (APAC) based in Singapore and served as APAC’s exclusive representative and boots on the ground in North America.

Larry Eu, president and CEO of ERA NexUS Global Realty, added that they “understand the value of collaboration in real estate and we highly encourage other affiliated brokers and agents to tap into our resources to help expand their books of business. We’re happy to provide additional resources that can help others maximize their potential.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.