Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has announced its latest affiliation, bringing on Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Viridis Properties, headquartered in Bakersfield, California.

The new firm is comprised of recently combined MV & Associates and the Davis Group Real Estate, and now includes 25 sales associates who specialize in residential, commercial and investment properties throughout Kern County, California, a release noted.

MV & Associates was formerly led by Michelle Valverde, who is now the lead broker of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Viridis Properties. Valverde opened her former brokerage in 2021 after first joining the industry in 2007, where she originally worked in operations and management before later transitioning into a full-time role as a sales associate, the company noted. Her early years in the industry have heavily influenced her modern leadership style, where she says she consistently reinforces the value of learning and working as a collective to champion client-focused service.

“We set ourselves apart by our culture of integrity and innovation, as we’re always looking for new ways to empower each other in our pursuit of growth and improvement,” said Valverde. “Paris’ group shares that same commitment to empowerment and collaboration, which is why I’m so confident in our decision to join forces and operate under the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate banner. To us, this affiliation is the perfect symbol of our new joint effort and we can’t wait to represent the brand in Bakersfield.”

Joining Valverde in this recent affiliation is the Davis Group Real Estate, led by Paris Davis who founded the group nearly eight years ago, the company noted. Davis now joins the combined Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Viridis Properties leadership team as the VP of Expansion, where she will handle the bulk of the firm’s recruitment efforts.

“We’ve been aware of Michelle’s team since they first came onto the scene in Bakersfield real estate, and we always commended their ability to accomplish so much with a lighthearted but professional attitude,” Davis commented. “To work alongside Michelle is already an incredible opportunity, but to also now do so as a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affiliate is even better. The BHGRE® brand is at the forefront of industry innovation and we’re so excited to tap into the brand’s resources with our newly combined business.”

The firm’s main location is in Bakersfield, one of the most rapidly developing cities in California, with robust food, power and mining industries, as well as a strong local military presence and several corporate offices, the company noted.

“It’s inspiring to see these two female industry leaders unite in the same market to better serve the community, said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “Michelle and Paris have not only built their companies from the ground up but have also established stellar reputations through their dedication and hard work. Now, we are excited to help elevate their services as they take this significant leap in their professional careers. They have already demonstrated their exceptional leadership abilities, and the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand is proud to provide the power and resources of a trusted brand. This partnership allows them to focus on leading and innovating without the extra stress of operating independently.”

For more information, visit Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate.