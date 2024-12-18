United Real Estate has announced that SunWest Real Estate Advisors has joined its Kansas City-based operations, Platinum Realty, one of the region’s largest brokerages with more than 2,500 agents serving seven major Midwest markets.



Jerry Braklow will continue in his role as operating principal/partner, the company said.

“It’s gratifying to have Jerry Braklow and his team of affiliates join us as we grow our presence in the Kansas City area,” said United Real Estate President Rick Haase. “We are excited to be able to deliver more tools, services and support to the entire SunWest Team.”

Braklow explained how the merger developed, noting the company had grown SunWest Real Estate Advisors into a successful luxury services brokerage but needed a strong partner with the large market presence of Platinum Realty and the resources of its national partner, United Real Estate, to achieve further growth.

“This merger allows us to flow into the model Platinum has built and expand exponentially,” Braklow said. “Our principles and values are well aligned with a shared mission of putting real estate agents at the center of everything we do. This merger is the next great step forward for everyone.”.

SunWest Missouri Broker and Partner Monet Deshler shared what attracted them to Platinum Realty, “Platinum’s focus on supporting agents and promoting their business were major draws for us,” Deshler said. “We are empowering them to shine and position their brand however they choose. Together, we’re providing the tools agents need to expand their businesses through advanced marketing and education to elevate client experiences.”

Rob Hill, Platinum’s director of Growth and Market Development, also commented, “SunWest agents will have additional technology and resources offered by Platinum and United Real Estate. They are receiving a lot more than what a typical merger brings. By combining companies, we’re growing all our agents’ professional networks, market presence and national referral base. They will have more office support and locations to meet with clients, and the luxury expertise of the SunWest team raises all boats.”

For more information, visit https://joinunitedrealestate.com/.