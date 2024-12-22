Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has announced that Maryland-based Better Homes and Gardens Old Line Group is the latest company to affiliate with the brand. The company consists of two offices, including a headquarters located in a historic hotel in Frostburg, Maryland.

The 13-year-old firm is headed up by its original founder, Donny Carter, a 20-year real estate veteran, a press release noted. Carter began his real estate career after spending 10 years working for the State of Maryland. He started his own team three years after becoming licensed and two years later, he founded his own firm which now spans two offices across Maryland and West Virginia.

“We’re ‘in’ the community–we’re involved at every level from local government to school boards and youth sports,” Carter said. “We believe that it’s this involvement that has allowed us to maintain our reputation as a trusted local provider over the years, and although we want to grow our geographic footprint, we don’t want to abandon our emphasis on this community involvement. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate understands the importance of connecting with the unique lifestyles that define our market, which is why we knew they were a perfect fit for us as we endeavor to upgrade our service capabilities. No brand is better known in real estate than Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and we can’t wait to create opportunities for our agents and clients by tapping into the tremendous reach and deep respect that the brand offers.”

The firm’s headquarters in Frostburg is located in Western Maryland, just south of the Pennsylvania border, the release stated, noting that Frostburg is a college town, home to Frostburg State University and many historic properties dating back to the mid to late 1800s.

“From a mere three agents to 24 today, Donny has built a market-leading company based on values that resonate with his small-town community, while also providing his agents with opportunities to grow their books of business beyond their current market,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “He’s done an incredible job of navigating his firm through the ups and downs of the industry over the past 13 years, while still maintaining a strong reputation both internally and externally. We’re so excited to provide Donny with the tools to support his company’s further expansion and help bring his firm to the next level without sacrificing the business philosophy that has gotten his company to where it is today.”

