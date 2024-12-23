OneKey® MLS, serving the markets of New York’s Hudson River Valley to the Catskill Mountains, has announced new data for November 2024 reflecting continued strength in the housing market with higher-value transactions.



In November, the regional single-family closed median sale price reached $700,000, a 7.7% increase from $650,000 in 2023, a press release noted. Condominiums saw a modest rise, with a closed median sale price of $500,000 compared to $499,000 last year. Meanwhile, the closed median sale price for co-ops remained steady at $295,000, unchanged from November 2023, the release stated.



“The November housing market demonstrates a mix of resilience and adjustment,” said OneKey® MLS CEO Richard Haggerty. “Healthy year-over-year growth in single-family home prices, a modest uptick in condominium prices, and stable co-op values highlight a market that remains steady despite shifting economic conditions. While the decline in transactional activity across all property types reflects broader economic factors and seasonal trends, it also underscores the ongoing demand for diverse housing options in our region.”

According to the release, in terms of transactional activity, there were fewer closed sales for single-family homes, condominiums, and co-op compared to last year. There were 2,864 single-family closed transactions in November 2024, representing a 1% decrease from November 2023. The release stated that condominium closed sales were 476 and co-op sales were 490, a 15% and 21% year-over-year decline, respectively.



To read the full report, visit marketstats.onekeymls.com



