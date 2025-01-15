Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno has announced that it will return to complete independence as a 100% locally owned and operated brokerage after Co-Founders Chris Trapani and Ryan Iwanaga have finalized an agreement to reacquire the company. The organization will also maintain exclusive rights to the Christie’s International Real Estate brand across all of its current markets.

This announcement comes as @properties and Compass finalized their merger, according to a release. While Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno stated it was previously partnered with @properties, it was not part of the Compass and @properties partnership transaction.

Both Trapani and Iwanaga thanked @properties for their partnership over the past three years. Iwanaga added, “Both Chris and I have learned so much about leadership and culture building. What they have created is inspiring and monumental in our industry.”

Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno noted that the autonomy of being independent will allow the organization—the largest locally owned brokerage in Northern California—to focus on supporting agents, strengthening community engagement and leveraging hyperlocal expertise. The brokerage added that it is also able to elevate its offerings for agents and clients alike.

Trapani noted that the brokerage’s values “have been deeply rooted in and aligned with the people and local communities we serve,” and that the autonomy of being independent will allow them to focus on supporting agents, strengthening community engagement and leveraging hyperlocal expertise.

“This is also an extraordinary moment for our organization, people, and communities,” added Iwanaga. “Strong local companies like ours create a compounding positive dynamic—they build better communities, foster economic growth, and inspire meaningful change. The future for Christie’s Sereno and the communities we serve has never been brighter.”

Trapani and Iwanaga explained that the local aspect of their business has always remained a tenant, even in their 3 years with @properties, and that the partnership even enhanced some of their opportunities. With their independence, they intend to focus on this aspect even more.

“The strength and opportunity of a locally owned and operated brokerage is our intimate understanding of each marketplace,” the pair continued. “Residential real estate is, by nature, a hyperlocal experience and being a brokerage who can connect to that energy is something we have always done with thoughtful intention.”

Trapani and Iwanaga also noted that becoming independent will provide a “nimbleness and business dexterity that will help us to act on decisions and implementation more immediately.” Their plan is to take their experience with @properties and implement it into “a more immediate localized agent experience.”

“We have specific plans we are not prepared to share at the moment, but the focus will be a more holistic, organizational approach to everything we do,” they concluded. “We have had the benefit of working within an incredibly successful organization for the past few years and the knowledge we have gained has been invaluable and will translate into everything we do as an independent brokerage moving forward.”