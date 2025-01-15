When kids attend school, they can unintentionally expose their friends and classmates to cold and flu viruses. By using healthy strategies, your children can reduce their risk of getting sick or spreading germs to others. Here are some tips on how to talk to your kids.

Explain Things in Age-Appropriate Terms

Before you begin a conversation about preventing the spread of colds and the flu, consider each child’s age. With young kids, use simple words and concepts.

Explain that germs can make people sick, even though we can’t see them, and that people have to be careful because germs are sneaky. They can spread through the air or stick to an object that one person touched, and then another person who touches the object can become sick.

If your children are older, you can explain how viruses spread in more scientific terms, but don’t go into so much detail that your kids get bored and stop listening. Just explain enough to get the main point across.

Teach Your Kids How to Wash Their Hands Correctly

Hand washing can prevent the spread of colds and the flu, but many people – including a lot of adults – don’t wash their hands correctly. Make sure that every member of your family knows how to do it the right way.

Wet your hands, use enough soap to create a lather, and wash every surface, including between fingers and around fingernails. It takes about 20 seconds to wash your hands thoroughly. That’s about the same amount of time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday.” Teach your kids to sing the song or hum it to themselves while washing their hands so they know that they’re spending enough time on the task.

Tell Your Kids to Use Hand Sanitizer If They Can’t Wash Their Hands

Sometimes soap and water aren’t available. In that case, hand sanitizer can be a good alternative. Explain to young children that they should only use it on their hands and that they can get sick if they get it in their mouths. Make sure your kids know where hand sanitizer is provided at school.

Teach Your Children How to Cover Coughs and Sneezes

Covering a cough or sneeze the wrong way can facilitate the spread of viruses. Many people use a hand to cover their face, then touch common surfaces without washing their hands and contaminate those objects with germs. People should cover their face with a tissue if one is available or cough or sneeze into their elbow.

Have an Ongoing Conversation This Cold and Flu Season

Instilling healthy habits in your children will take a series of discussions and reminders. Be patient with your kids, encourage them to ask questions, and set a positive example by modeling healthy behaviors at home.