Rocket Companies has announced a new refresh to its brand identity that the company says unifies many of the company’s services under the overarching “Rocket” brand, creating an “influential end-to-end homeownership experience.” As part of this effort, the company says it has acquired Rocket.com and introduced a reimagined logo, wordmark, typeface and color palette.

The new visual identity positions Rocket to engage with key growth demographics, Hispanic, female, Veteran and first-time homebuyers, while continuing to resonate with its established audience, the company noted.

According to a release, Amrock, the national title producer, settlement provider and appraisal management company, will be changed to Rocket Close. Additionally, Amrock Title Insurance Company has relaunched as Rocket Title Insurance Company. Rocket Pro TPO has been renamed Rocket Pro, effective immediately, reflecting its commitment to supporting mortgage professionals nationwide, the release noted. These changes simplify services and enhance Rocket’s mission to create a more inclusive and connected homeownership journey.

Rocket says it will reveal the next step in its brand transformation with a Super Bowl campaign, demonstrating how homeownership has the power to unite the nation.

“Homeownership is a fundamental building block of the American Dream. As the category leader, it is important that every aspect of the Rocket brand lives up to this iconic ideology,” said Jonathan Mildenhall, chief marketing officer of Rocket Companies. “Owning a home creates identity, security, safety and purpose, not to mention the most proven asset class in terms of building generational wealth. This design evolution underscores our belief in the transformative power of homeownership and introduces Rocket as a timeless and iconic brand that empowers people to achieve their dreams.”

The new design celebrates the modern American dream, the company said, noting a recent study found 92% of consumers aspire to purchase a home. Key highlights of Rocket’s new visual identity include:

New ‘Halo’ logo : The “halo” logo enhances Rocket’s brand recognition with a fresh design. As a universal symbol of trust, the circular form creates a protective arc, representing the journey to homeownership and the building of prosperity and generational wealth.

Refined wordmark : Inspired by Rocket’s previous visual identity, the new wordmark has been redesigned for the future. The shift from block capitals to title case creates a friendlier, more approachable tone–while a custom sans-serif typeface mirrors the logo’s sleek geometry for consistency and improved accessibility for all audiences.

Custom typefaces: Rocket introduced two bespoke typefaces to ensure a cohesive visual language across all touchpoints, from digital products to printed materials. Both typefaces honor Nick Gilbert , the late son of Rocket founder Dan Gilbert.

Refreshed ‘red’: The signature Rocket Red color has been reimagined, evolving from a bright, intense tone to a softer, warmer shade that reflects the brand’s focus on compassion and inclusivity.

Authentic community portraits : Rocket’s refreshed visual storytelling features real clients in its photography, celebrating the diverse faces of modern America.

The new visual identity was created through a collaboration between Otherway, a design agency, and Rocket’s internal design and creative teams. Rocket and Otherway spent six months crafting the design system, refining it across thousands of internal and external touchpoints, the release noted.

“Rocket’s new design elements embody our spirit and commitment to making homeownership accessible to all,” Mildenhall continued. “This is just the first of many steps Rocket will take in 2025 as we embark upon this significant companywide transformation. This refreshed identity celebrates the humanity and diversity of the homeownership journey, redefining what it truly means to own a home in today’s America.”

Tune into the Super Bowl on February 9, 2025, to see Rocket’s next step in its brand restage.

