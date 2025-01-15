Before you decide whether to buy a house, you should have it inspected. The inspection report might reveal that the roof will need to be replaced in the not-too-distant future. An older roof doesn’t necessarily have to be a deal-breaker, but you should think things over carefully and weigh your options before deciding whether to move forward.

Consider the Roof’s Material, Age and Condition

Asphalt is the most common roofing material in the United States, but other materials, such as wood and metal, are also popular. A roof’s lifespan depends on the material it’s made of, as well as the quality of the installation.

Maintenance is another critical factor. A roof that’s well cared for will last longer than one that’s neglected.

Since so many factors can influence a roof’s lifespan, you shouldn’t simply assume that a roof is in good condition because it’s relatively new or that an older roof is in poor shape. Review the inspection report and ask if the current owner has had issues with leaks.

Think About the Home’s Other Features

If the house is just the right size for your family, it has specific amenities that you’re looking for, and you love the neighborhood, you might decide to move ahead with a purchase, even though you’ll have to replace the roof. If the house has characteristics that you don’t like and it will need a new roof, it might be better to pass and keep looking. You might find another home in the area that has the features you want and a roof that’s in good shape.

Figure Out If You Would Be Willing and Able to Pay for a New Roof

If a house you’re interested in will need to have the roof replaced in the next few years, you can do some research and find out approximately how much it would cost. Then you can ask yourself whether you could fit that expense into your budget and whether it would be worth it.

If you intend to live in your new home for a long time, you’ll have to replace the roof sooner or later. If you only plan to stay put for a short time, it will make sense to avoid buying a house that will need a new roof.

Consider Requesting Repairs or a Repair Credit

If the roof is leaking, the issue will need to be addressed right away. The roof might not have to be replaced right now, but it will at least need to be repaired. You can make a contingent offer and ask the seller to have the roof repaired before closing. You can also request a repair credit or a price reduction and have the roof repaired yourself. Then you will be able to select a contractor and make sure that the work meets high standards.