CENTURY 21 AllPoints Realty has announced that The Lisa Cozzi Team, an award-winning, globally recognized real estate team, has joined its brokerage in Connecticut. Previously with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Lisa Cozzi and her 10 team members bring real estate expertise in residential, investment, commercial and industrial properties, as well as raw land, the company said.

With $120 million in closed volume in 2024, the team has become one of the highest top-producing teams in the U.S., and has been recognized by Berkshire Hathaway as being the brand’s top commercial team within New England, a release noted. Additional accolades include the COSTAR Power Broker and CREXI Power Broker awards, which recognize their influence and leadership in the real estate industry. Furthermore, Cozzi has been honored with the Commercial Record’s Women of Fire Award, celebrating her contributions and achievements in the industry; the Hartford Business Journal has also recognized the team as part of the Power 25 Real Estate list, underscoring their impact and innovation in the market.

“The Lisa Cozzi Team is excited to join CENTURY 21 AllPoints, a brokerage renowned for its unparalleled support, innovative technology and forward-thinking approach to real estate,” stated Cozzi, CEO and Team Leader of The Lisa Cozzi Team. “With the powerful resources and expertise provided by the CENTURY 21® brand, the team will be able to amplify their social media marketing efforts, ensuring maximum visibility and success for their seller clients. By partnering with CENTURY 21 AllPoints, my team and I are proud to offer buyers enhanced tools, unique systems and in-depth market research to empower confident, informed decisions. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to delivering world-class results and staying ahead in an ever-evolving real estate market.”

Based out of CENTURY 21 AllPoints’ Wethersfield, Connecticut office, Cozzi and her team serve buyers, sellers and investors throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and Florida, the release noted.

“We are thrilled to have Lisa and The Cozzi Team join CENTURY 21 AllPoints,” said PJ Louis, vice president and general manager. “I have known Lisa for almost 20 years, and we have worked together for probably half of those, so I am excited to have the opportunity to collaborate once again. They are one of the top teams in the United States with an innovative growth mindset and we look forward to helping her team achieve their goals around the region and throughout the United States. We look forward to their continued success and growth in partnership with us.”

For more information, visit https://www.allpointshomes.com/.