The ongoing litigation between the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Rocket Companies has continued, with

the DOJ now asking a Colorado federal court to deny Rocket’s claims

that it is not liable for alleged appraisal bias. The DOJ launched its

suit against Rocket in October 2024

, prompting

a countersuit from Rocket

against the DOJ and Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in December. Rocket’s lawsuit argues the DOJ’s rules mandating both appraisal independence and lender liability for bias are counterintuitive. The DOJ maintains that Rocket is indeed liable for third-party appraisal bias, while Rocket countered that they twice offered their client (the Black homeowner alleging bias) a chance to challenge the appraisal via value reconsideration, which was denied.