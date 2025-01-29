A so-called “funding freeze” ordered on short notice by the new Trump administration was blocked temporarily by a federal judge yesterday, but the confusion and questions around the new directive created remain.

The memo, from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), is brief and provides little detail, but says that “Federal agencies must temporarily pause (emphasis original) all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance, and other relevant agency activities that may be implicated (by recent executive orders).”

Those executive orders are specifically ones targeting diversity, gender identity, immigration, energy and the environment.

With the memo and the Trump administration not immediately providing details, and with a deadline of 5 p.m. Eastern time yesterday to implement the freeze, housing stakeholders were scrambling for answers. Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) CEO Bob Broeksmit released a public statement on Tuesday asking how the pause will affect homebuyers, sellers and lenders who are currently in the process of transacting.

“Americans are going to the closing table tomorrow and deserve to know that their loan will close on their home purchase. Without this clear assurance that the federal government will insure new loans or pay claims under these programs, there will be severe harm to borrowers and disruption to the mortgage market,” he wrote.

In response to emailed inquiries from RISMedia, MBA VP of Communications Adam DeSanctis said that FHA, Ginnie Mae and the Veteran’s Administration later clarified that “operations will continue unaffected.”

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) wrote Wednesday morning in a release that it was “still assessing” the status of programs such as FEMA disaster relief and fair housing grants, noting that the memo “faces legal challenges” and has brought up “constitutional concerns over separation of powers.”

“NAR is actively working with Congress, agency officials, and industry partners to assess the impact on real estate programs and will provide members with updates as legal proceedings continue,” the statement said.

In a statement posted on its website, the National Association of Home Builders wrote that it was “working to clarify the OMB statement,” but had “received assurances from the White House and agencies that housing programs are not the intended target of the pause.”

The Trump administration eventually issued an update on the order, saying that many programs would not be affected—specifically that “funds for small businesses, farmers, Pell grants, Head Start, rental assistance, and other similar programs will not be paused.”

But doubts and confusion continued, with some Head Start programs (which fund preschools for low-income families) reporting they had temporarily lost access to federal funds. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) later released a statement that specific rental assistance programs would not be disrupted.

In a statement shared with RISMedia, Rob Chrane, founder CEO of proptech company Down Payment Resource, said that some housing program administrators who accept federal funding have already paused programming and workshops. Down Payment Resource is estimating that roughly one-third of all homebuyer assistance programs could be impacted by the Trump order, while acknowledging that it is still unclear exactly how many many programs will fall under the order.

“There is a housing affordability crisis, and we must use every tool available to address it. (Down payment assistance) programs are a critical resource that help many hardworking Americans achieve the American Dream,” Chrane wrote.

There are many more questions, too, as the “funding freeze” will have to overcome multiple lawsuits. A list of the federal programs being scrutinized by the administration published by the New York Times include housing counseling programs, funds to support manufactured homes, reverse mortgage insurance, disabled veteran housing and small business loans—including the popular 7(a) program supported by NAR.

Other programs not specifically named include state-run downpayment assistance or first-time homebuyer grants, which often utilize federal funds.

John King, a loan officer affiliated with Summit Funding in California, said on LinkedIn that he was also “very concerned” about USDA programs and loans, noting that the USDA is affected by government shutdowns and its funding mechanisms are “temperamental.”

He also said that he was “very nervous” about smaller programs that are specifically targeted at individual counties or cities. Likely, getting answers on how or if these types of programs would be affected will take some time, King said.

“I’m sure every attorney in every single department across the federal government didn’t sleep last night as they’re working to figure out—what does this legally mean?” he said.