United Country Real Estate has announced that it has reached 100 years in business, marking a century of innovation and dedicated service in lifestyle, land and rural real estate.

Founded in 1925 as United Farm Agency in Kansas City, United Country Real Estate emerged from a simple idea: helping Americans fulfill their dream of owning land out in the country—in those rural areas often overlooked by residents of larger cities at the time, the company shared.

Company founder Roscoe L. Chamberlain helped change the way rural properties were advertised and marketed, the company said, noting at a time when information traveled slowly, he developed a groundbreaking approach to connect small-town real estate experts with urban buyers. That approach began locally, but quickly expanded across states, regions and eventually nationwide, the company said. Chamberlain’s efforts also included the creation of America’s first national estate catalog in 1928, an innovation so impactful it earned a place in the Smithsonian Institution.

“The heart of United Country’s success lies in its people and its property focus,” said United Country Real Estate President Mike Duffy. “From the very beginning, our affiliates and employees created a family-oriented culture rooted in collaboration, expertise and a deep commitment to serving our clients. Their passion has carried us through challenges like the Great Depression, multiple recessions, world wars and volatile markets, always propelling us forward.”

To honor its Centennial, the company said it is hosting a yearlong celebration that includes a 100-Year Anniversary Convention in Kansas City in late February. The company will showcase its history through events, promotional campaigns and features that highlight its remarkable journey.

“The challenges we’ve faced over the last century have shaped who we are,” Duffy said. “We’re stronger, more innovative, and more committed than ever to helping new generations find their freedom in the country.”

To learn more, visit unitedcountry.com