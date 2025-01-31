RISMedia, the leading information and news provider for the residential real estate industry, has announced its 2025 class of more than 300 Real Estate Newsmakers. Hailing from across the U.S., RISMedia’s eighth annual Newsmaker honorees represent those who made headlines for their commitment and contributions to the real estate industry in 2024, going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.



As part of this year’s Newsmakers announcement, RISMedia also welcomes three exceptional industry leaders into its eighth annual Newsmakers Hall of Fame. These individuals were chosen for their longstanding commitment to going above and beyond to serve their companies and the real estate industry at large:



Sue Yannaccone , President & Chief Executive Officer, Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Rick Haase , President, United Real Estate & COO, United Real Estate Group

Merri Jo Cowen, CEO, Stellar MLS

Demonstrating resilience and innovation were imperative to survive 2024’s challenging market conditions, and despite the many obstacles thrown in their path, this year’s Newsmakers found ways to not just survive but thrive.

“This year’s Newsmakers shine a spotlight on the innumerable ways this industry bravely confronted the sea change brought about by the historic commission lawsuits, and went to work helping their companies, agents and homebuyers and sellers understand and adapt to the fundamental shift in the way real estate business is conducted,” said RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “Our 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers demonstrate the grit, tenacity and resilience that dedicated real estate professionals have long been known for.”

RISMedia’s 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers are showcased in an online directory on RISMedia.com, and within the February issue of Real Estate magazine, in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders and Luminaries.

RISMedia will celebrate its 2025 Newsmakers throughout the year in ongoing editorial coverage. The 2025 Newsmakers Hall of Fame will be inducted at RISMedia’s annual awards dinner taking place during its 37th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, September 3 – 5, at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Stay tuned to RISMedia.com for ongoing coverage and close-up interviews with our 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers.