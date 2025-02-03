Above, Rosie Papazian, left and Krista Miller

As an art and design major, Krista Miller had her eye on a career in architecture. But when she and her husband bought their first home in a small community east of San Francisco, she took an immediate interest in real estate.

“Looking at houses fit right in with my interest in how they were built,” she said. “And as we went through the phases of our own transaction, I realized it was a career I could enjoy.”

Licensed in 2004, she met Rosie Papazian at an open house and became her agent. Like Miller, Papazian developed an interest in the industry during the homebuying journey. Licensed in 2013, she left her job in the non-profit sector to become Miller’s trainee.

Three years later, the two officially became a team and in 2017, they joined Abio Properties, an independently owned Oakland brokerage serving high-end East Bay communities from Berkeley to Lafayette to Walnut Creek.

Consistently named the top team in the brokerage, the pair closed 20 transactions last year, booking more than $25 million in volume–a number they expect to nearly double in 2025.

Barbara Pronin: $25 million is an admirable achievement for a team of two–and a lot of work. How do you divide your responsibilities?

Krista Miller: Typically, I handle the listings and Rosie works the buy side. It does take a lot of energy, but after all these years, we work seamlessly together–and we talk at least once or twice a day.

BP: What about all the back-office work and marketing?

Rosie Papazian: We have an assistant – a transaction manager–and our broker at Abio takes care of the rest, so that Krista and I are free to work with clients.

BP: You cover a broad area in the East Bay. What is the market like, and what is the average sale price?

KM: The East Bay, which includes Oakland and all the cities inland and along the eastern shores of the San Francisco Bay is a mostly upscale area with a population of nearly three million. It’s a very desirable place to live, with great schools and almost unlimited recreation. The average sale price is $1 million, although many homes are appreciably higher.

BP: That’s a huge market to cover. Are you open to expanding your team?

KM: We will always be open to the right person, and we’ve actually tried once or twice. But our operations are so synchronized that it’s a little hard for someone new to fit into our tight-knit culture.

BP: How would you define that culture?

KM: I think it’s just that we stay inspired, we laugh a lot, and we try to make people happy.

RP: If you take things easy and treat every client like a friend, they wind up becoming your friends.

BP: How do you see the state of your market as we move into spring?

RP: We are optimistic. Last year was a down year for us. Historically, we do closer to $40 million a year. And we see good signs this spring. Inventory is still tight–between 23 and 28 percent down in most of our market area. But some of the city folks who moved to the suburbs during the pandemic are now going back to the office, so we do have some sitting inventory and some properties opening up, which is an opportunity for buyers.

KM: Also, we’ve helped hundreds of buyers and sellers over the years, so most of our referrals come from past clients at this point.

BP: You are both busy Moms with deep roots in your communities. How do you choose to give back?

KM: We volunteer with Abio Cares, with projects like coastal clean-ups and animal rescue. We do winter coat drives, shredding events–and whatever we can to support local business. We also established Clean Cycle, a community event that helps people clean the clutter out of their homes.

RP: And for every home we sell, we help build a home for a family in need through Giveback Homes.

BP: What do you like to do outside of work?

KM: I love running or hiking through the Berkeley hills and spending time with my husband and family.

RP: I like running too, and cycling, and enjoying the natural beauty of the Bay, often with my husband and kids alongside.

BP: What advice would you give to others who are thinking of teaming?

RP: You better like each other–and be willing to share everything. We split every commission 50-50.

KM: You also have to share the same values and work ethics. The fact that we were friends first gave us a good foundation for our business. But none of it works without good communication. We each need to know where we are every day. Communication is key.

Krisa & Rosie Team Listing



511 Florence Avenue

Oakland, California



Listed for $1,595,000 | Sold for $1,625,000

5 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2,401 SF, Built in 1967

From the listing description: Welcome to 511 Florence Avenue, an architecturally stunning contemporary home situated in a lush garden setting in prime Upper Rockridge! This sunny and spacious home offers a practical yet flexible floorplan with 5bd/3ba, exposed beam trusses, skylights, solar and gorgeous wood-detailing throughout.

The warm and inviting living room features a gas fireplace w/ windows overlooking the lush garden topped with mature elderberry trees. Chef’s kitchen w/ leathered counters, custom cabinetry, Fireclay tile, handmade poppy tiles, and stunning Italian pendants. 3 beds and 2 baths w/ primary suite round out this level. Off of the charming dining room, and up the stairs, is a sunny den with vaulted ceilings and yard access; continuing upstairs you will find another bedroom and expansive primary suite w/ private deck.

To see the full listing, visit https://abioproperties.com/listings/511-florence-avenue-oakland-ca-94618/.

For more information visit KristaandRosie.com.