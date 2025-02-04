Above, an aerial view of Memphis

Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced it is expanding into Memphis with the latest affiliation of Patterson Homes Real Estate Co., a Black-owned firm with over 70 independent sales professionals across two offices.

The firm is led by Travis Patterson, a Memphis-raised finance professional turned real estate broker. The company shared that Patterson’s career began after graduating from the University of Memphis with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance and real estate, a press release noted. He immediately put his degree to use, working as a credit manager and financial analyst before transitioning into real estate full-time, where he was better able to put his people skills and homegrown Memphis insights to use. Patterson has since been involved with millions of dollars worth of transactions.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Patterson & Associates Real Estate Co., Patterson hopes to pursue future M&As that would help expand his company’s footprint into Jackson and Nashville and also boost its current market share in Desoto County.

“Our company has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years, and I knew we were due for an upgrade to our systems and services,” said Patterson. “As one of the larger brokerages in Memphis, scalability is key, and that means implementing tools and technology that keep the business running semi-autonomously. No matter how large our company gets, I like to be hands-on and spend significant individual face time with every member of our firm in order to support them. By implementing the tools provided by the CENTURY 21 ® brand, I get extra bandwidth to do just that, and my affiliated agents and clients get access to world-class offerings.”

The release also noted that Patterson also places emphasis on promoting individual accomplishments and educating the firm’s affiliated sales professionals to help them reach the next level in their real estate business.

“Everything we do is guided by our commitment to excellence,” said Patterson. “We never strive to be good enough, but instead, we’re always trying to reach the next goal and improve ourselves and our communities. We believe that real estate should be guided by family values–treating others how you want to be treated, addressing the unique needs of every individual, and approaching every situation with energy and genuine passion. Serving the communities in and around Memphis is what we love to do, and soon, we hope we can do that on an even larger scale.”

Memphis is one of the largest cities in the Volunteer State, sitting squarely on its southwestern border with Mississippi and Arkansas. According to the release, the city’s rich cultural history has earned it multiple nicknames, such as the Birthplace of Rock ‘n Roll, or the Home of the Blues, thanks to the numerous clubs lining the city’s iconic Beale Street. Aside from Memphis’ vibrant music scene, residents and tourists also enjoy professional basketball games or its well-known “Memphis-style Barbecue,” named for the annual World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest held in the city.

“Thanks to Travis, the CENTURY 21 brand is able to take a giant step forward by entering the Memphis market,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Memphis is one of the most lucrative markets in all of Tennessee, and Travis is the ideal professional to represent the brand in the area. He understands the city’s trends, its people and its culture. He’s used this local knowledge to catapult his six-year-old firm into the elite ranks of Tennessee real estate, and we can’t wait to provide him with the tools that can further support his ambitions for continued growth.”

