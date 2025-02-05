The U.S. Senate has confirmed Scott Turner, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), in a 55-44 vote. Turner will assume his cabinet position tomorrow on Feb. 6, 2025.

Turner, who helped oversee the implementation of “opportunity zones” during the first Trump administration, has championed regulatory reform and increasing construction of new homes as priorities in addressing the American housing affordability crisis. During his confirmation hearing on January 16, Turner stressed he would be “taking inventory” of HUD programs to evaluate which will be most effective in promoting the department’s mission.

Turner’s nomination had been supported by numerous real estate industry groups, including the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). Some of these groups have now released public statements praising the confirmation. Carl Harris, president of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), wrote in a press release that the NAHB “applauded” the confirmation.

“With the nation confronting a shortfall of roughly 1.5 million housing units and facing a housing affordability crisis, Secretary Turner understands the urgent need to boost housing production to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing opportunities for all Americans,” wrote Harris. “NAHB looks forward to working with Secretary Turner and his new team to eliminate excessive regulations that are raising housing costs, ensure stable and liquid markets for single-family and multifamily housing and promote policies that will help keep the housing industry and economy moving forward.”

Bob Broeksmit, president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), also congratulated Turner in a press release and stressed commitment to working alongside him.

“We will continue to advocate for policies and solutions that improve housing supply and affordability and stand ready to work with leadership and staff at HUD, the Federal Housing Administration and Ginnie Mae as they carry out their important roles in supporting single-family and multifamily housing markets while protecting taxpayers,” wrote Broeksmit.