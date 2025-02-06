REsides has announced a new partnership with Rayse, the technology platform designed to strengthen agent-client relationships.

REsides noted that Rayse enhances transparency, trust and communication throughout the real estate transaction process. All REsides brokers will have early access to the platform.

“Transparency expectations, coupled with customer’s desire to easily track developments in the home-buying and selling experience, have never been higher,” said REsides CEO Colette Stevenson. “This partnership is a game-changer for our subscribers, helping them meet the increasing demands and complexities of their markets.”

By providing real-time access to key agent activities on behalf of their clients, Rayse stated it also helps set agents apart in a competitive marketplace. The platform also equips brokers and agents with powerful, data-backed tools and insights that demonstrate their value, strengthen client relationships and uphold the integrity of transactions.

“As technology and AI change real estate, it’s created a shadow effect that has reduced the focus on personal connection. At Rayse, we’re using technology to empower agents and enhance their connection with their clients, showing their true value,” stated Rayse Co-Founder and Co-CEO James Dwiggins. “With more pressure on agents to prove their worth, our simple, interactive tools bring clarity, accountability, and collaboration to help them meet today’s consumer needs.”

