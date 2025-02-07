Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate has announced the expansion of its business in southern Wisconsin with the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Dream Partners. The full-service boutique brokerage assists clients throughout Dane, Green, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth counties with everything from luxury residential buying and selling to land sales, investment properties and interior design.

The company is led by husband and wife duo, Kevin and Renee Clark, who operate as the firm’s primary broker and as the head of marketing and operations, respectively. Better Homes noted that the Clarks guide their sales professionals on their “DREAM” mantra, which emphasizes dedication to service, respect and integrity, empowerment and growth, adaptability and innovation, and mission-driven impact.

Better Homes also noted that the Clarks are fully committed to the idea of “people over profit,” and work to uplift their local communities, as seen in their television show, “The American Dream, Southern Wisconsin.”

“Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Dream Partners are truly passionate about the lifestyle aspect of real estate, making them an ideal fit for the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate. “Kevin, Renee and their affiliated agents understand that buying or selling a home is more than just a transaction; it’s a significant life event. Their dedication to personalized service ensures that every client feels like their top priority. We’re excited to support their business and help them extend their personal touch to even more people throughout Wisconsin.”

Through this affiliation, the Clarks stated that they plan to leverage the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand recognition and sophisticated marketing assets to help increase awareness and eventually recruit more full-time agents to fuel growth into Madison and Lake Geneva.

“Kevin and I have always envisioned working together to make a meaningful impact on the people in our community. We’re deeply committed to every person we get to interact with, from our clients to our agents, to the people we get to meet in passing. We feel a responsibility to each of these people to do everything in our power to help them achieve their dreams, with real estate being the vehicle that we can use to do so,: said Renee Clark. “Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate is one of the most personable brands in the industry, and we feel extremely comfortable knowing that they will support us in our efforts to provide every member of our community with a uniquely tailored solution.”

