Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has announced the appointment of Chris Nichols as Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales.

In his new role, Nichols will focus on expanding the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand into new markets and supporting its affiliates in achieving their growth objectives.

Better Homes and Gardens stated that Nichols has served as Managing Regional VP of Franchise Sales since 2015, where he played an instrumental role in the brand’s growth through affiliations, mergers and acquisitions.

The company also noted that his deep market understanding and financial expertise from past positions—including being agent and managing broker—have been essential in helping guide affiliated brokers to evaluate their current positions and future goals.

“Over the past decade, Chris has been an invaluable asset to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. He has consistently developed our sales team’s talent and fostered a collaborative environment,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “His forward-thinking approach will enable us to explore new markets and help ensure sustainable growth for our brand and affiliates. I am excited to welcome him into this role and look forward to the continued success he will bring.”

