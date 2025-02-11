There’s still time to participate in RISMedia’s 37th Annual Power Broker Survey—the residential real estate industry’s preeminent report identifying and ranking the nation’s top brokerages based on sales-dollar volume and transaction sides. The deadline to complete the survey is Monday, Feb. 17.

Click here to participate!

Participating in the survey provides real estate brokerages with an exclusive opportunity to position their firms among America’s top real estate companies and gain a competitive edge in their local markets.

Participants will also have the chance to gain dual recognition in print and online by being featured among the top firms in the April 2025 issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine, as well as among the top 1,000 leading firms in its Power Broker Directory at rismedia.com. The results of the Power Broker Survey are widely read by hundreds of thousands of real estate professionals nationwide, giving survey participants’ firms unparalleled visibility.

There is no cost or any obligation to participate in RISMedia’s Power Broker Survey. Participants may simply complete the questionnaire based on year-end 2024 residential figures. The deadline for RISMedia’s receipt of completed surveys is Feb. 17, 2025.

Please note, in order to be included in RISMedia’s 2025 Power Broker rankings, brokerage owners must verify survey data. Surveys will not be accepted until this verification is completed.

Note: Brokerages that are part of a franchise brand may have their corporate headquarters submitting data on their behalf. We urge these firms to still complete the survey to ensure inclusion and enrich the results of our research.

Click here to complete the survey.