One of the fundamentals I teach my POWER AGENTS® is that real estate isn’t just about selling homes—it’s about building relationships that create future business. And one of the most overlooked opportunities for doing that? Open houses. Specifically, hosting a Neighborhood Open House before your public open house.

Most agents focus on attracting buyers, but the real goldmine is in the neighbors who stop by, curious about the listing down the street. When done right, an open house becomes a powerful neighborhood marketing machine, helping agents position themselves as the go-to expert, generate future listings and expand their influence in their local market.

This isn’t just theory—it’s a strategy my POWER AGENTS® have been using to create a steady pipeline of new business for years. Here’s how you can do the same.

Step one: make it exclusive (before you make it public)

Most agents jump straight into a public open house. But there’s a better way. Start with a neighborhood-only preview. Why? Because people love being treated like insiders. PLUS – it takes those “looky-loos” out of the equation when doing your public open.

Here’s how I tell my agents to present this idea to their sellers:

“Some of the best buyers are people with a personal connection to this neighborhood—friends, family, or even current homeowners looking to upsize or downsize. To take advantage of that, I’d love to host a neighborhood preview event before opening it to the general public. This builds buzz and could bring us the perfect buyer before we even list it widely.”

This strategy not only makes sellers feel like they’re getting a next-level marketing approach, but it also positions you as an agent who thinks differently—and gets results.

Step two: give the invite a personal touch

If you want neighbors to show up, you need to make them feel special. A mass email or a standard flyer won’t cut it.

Print elegant, personalized invitations on high-quality cardstock. (Think wedding invite.)

Handwrite the envelopes—it shows effort.

Use real postage stamps for an added touch of authenticity.

Include a QR code linking to a neighborhood home valuation page or a recent market update.

We hear from agents all the time who have used this strategy and walked away with not just a great open house but also new leads, future sellers and a reputation as the go-to agent in the neighborhood. That’s what happens when you put in a little extra effort—it pays off in a big way.

Step three: start conversations (not sales pitches)

At the event, don’t try to sell the house to neighbors—that’s not the goal. Instead, focus on building relationships with future sellers.

Great conversation starters include:

“How long have you lived in the neighborhood?”

“What do you love most about it?”

“Ever thought about moving?”

“If you did, where would you go?”

“Do you know what your home is worth in today’s market?”

Most homeowners are curious about their home’s value, even if they’re not actively looking to sell. By engaging in these natural conversations, you position yourself as the neighborhood real estate expert.

Step four: offer something of value

A great way to keep the conversation going is to offer a Neighborhood Market Analysis Certificate.

It’s a simple, personalized document that invites them to get a free home valuation. You can position it like this:

“Home values are constantly changing! If you’d like a complimentary market update on your home, I’m happy to provide one—no obligation.”

This strategy alone has helped my POWER AGENTS® land listing appointments months and even years after their open house. Because when homeowners do decide to sell, they remember the agent who gave them value—before they even needed it.

Step five: follow up with a purpose

The real magic happens after the open house.

For neighbors who seemed interested in selling soon: Call and schedule a valuation.

For the “just curious” crowd: Send a follow-up market update.

For everyone: Drop off a handwritten thank-you note or a small branded gift.

Want to take it a step further? Stay visible in the neighborhood. My agents love using SMILE Stops™—simple, creative ways to stay in touch with potential clients in a fun, low-pressure way. The more consistent you are with outreach, the more likely you are to be the agent they call when they’re ready.

The takeaway

If you only see an open house as a way to sell a listing, you’re missing the bigger opportunity. The best agents use them as a launching pad for future business.

This strategy works. I’ve seen it firsthand with thousands of my POWER AGENTS® who are not just selling homes—they’re “owning” entire neighborhoods.

So next time you’re setting up an open house, don’t just think about the buyers. Think about the neighbors. Because they’re your next listings waiting to happen.

