Success in real estate doesn’t happen by chance. It is built through strategy, resilience and an unwavering commitment to growth. RISMedia’s 2025 Newsmakers in the Achievers category have demonstrated what it takes to elevate their businesses, brands and careers to new heights. Whether through record-breaking sales, innovative marketing or impressive expansion, these industry pros have set new benchmarks for success. Their stories serve as an inspiration for real estate professionals looking to take their businesses to the next level.

RISMedia’s eighth annual class of Real Estate Newsmakers demonstrated a wide array of accomplishments in 2024. We applaud their widespread efforts to educate, lead and restore confidence in the invaluable role of the real estate professional.

Let’s take a look at some of the Success Stories, and their contributions to the industry in 2024.

Jonathan Lickstein

COO, LoKation Real Estate

A broker, mentor and certified instructor who has been recognized as a top broker, Lickstein has played a key role in growing LoKation into a leading independent brokerage while focusing on making a positive impact on the real estate industry and individuals within it. See full profile.

Angel Nicolas

Real Estate Advisor, Compass

One of Compass’ top-ranking nationwide agents and a luxury team leader, Nicolas remained focused on helping both his agents and his community in 2024, playing a key role at several charities designed to give back. See full profile.

Donny Samson

CEO, Samson Properties

A recruitment dynamo and growth strategist, Samson has propelled Samson Properties into an industry powerhouse, guiding 6,000 REALTORS® through a challenging market while achieving a 30% YoY increase to solidify the firm’s place as a market leader. See full profile.

Sandra Alexander

Real Estate Agent, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Redefining excellence in the industry with a blend of achievement and heart, Alexander’s career reached new heights in 2024 while continuing to bring a global perspective and innovative strategies to help clients find their forever homes or maximize the value of their assets. See full profile. See full profile.

Heather Stenson

Real Estate Agent, Connect Realty

A rising star in real estate, Stenson has shown exceptional dedication throughout 2024, earning accolades such as RISMedia’s Rookie of the Year, Connect Realty’s Platinum Agent Award for all four quarters and ranking in the top 25% of buyer’s agents on HAR.com. See full profile.

Cole McNew

Real Estate Agent, Coldwell Banker Haynes Real Estate

A rising star in real estate, McNew was a standout agent in 2024, achieving multiple Rookie of the Year awards, being named RISMedia’s Midwest finalist, blending expertise in marketing, finance and design to deliver tailored solutions while actively contributing to community growth. See full profile.

David Marine

Chief Marketing Officer, Anywhere Franchise Brands, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Overseeing marketing strategy for multiple top brokerages, Marine redefined brand messaging and structure in 2024, driving innovation and trust across the Anywhere Franchise Brands portfolio. See full profile.

Leigh Ann Bogran

VP, Operations, United Real Estate

Driving operational excellence for the company, Bogran spearheaded transformative initiatives in 2024, including the LeadBoost program, which delivered over 16,000 leads, and innovative recruiting and training systems to empower agents and fuel national growth. See full profile.

Rei Mesa

President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty

Mesa leverages over 40 years of experience to lead Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty, guiding the company through industry changes in 2024 while focusing on strategic growth, business development and supporting his team of agents. See full profile.

Liam Coonahan

Real Estate Agent, REAL of Pennsylvania

In 2024, Coonahan’s relentless dedication earned him recognition as RISMedia’s Rookie of the Year Northeast finalist, highlighting his passion for hard work, meaningful connections and continuous learning in real estate. See full profile.

RISMedia’s 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers showcase is sponsored by:

Gold Sponsor

Real Estate Webmasters

Bronze Sponsors

American Home Shield

HouseAmp

Lofty

RPR®

Stay tuned to RISMedia.com for ongoing coverage and close-up interviews with our 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers.