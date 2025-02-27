Throughout my real estate career, I have studied those I call “10xers”—individuals and companies that consistently outperform expectations and redefine excellence in their respective fields. Companies like Southwest Airlines and Apple, Inc., athletes like Michael Phelps, and visionary leaders such as Jack Welch, Bill Belichick, Bill Walsh, and John Wooden have all demonstrated what it takes to elevate teams and organizations to the next level. However, one leader who has always stood out to me is Tom Brady.

Growing up and building my career in the San Francisco Bay Area—Brady’s backyard, so to speak— I’ve studied him for his entire career. His leadership extends far beyond his statistics, records, and Super Bowl rings. What truly sets him apart is his ability to inspire, challenge, and elevate those around him. Whether in sports, business, or life, the principles that guided his success are universal. Over the years, I’ve gleaned invaluable leadership lessons from observing his journey, and here are 25 leadership lessons I’ve observed from Tom Brady on leading teammates:

Team first mentality & leadership mindset

Put the team first, always—even in personal adversity. True leadership means prioritizing the success of the team, even when your own role or position is uncertain. Great leaders don’t accomplish anything alone. The best teams thrive on collaboration, and every leader must recognize their dependence on others. Winning is about the team, not personal stats. Leaders who obsess over individual accolades create a toxic environment that hinders team success. Do you want to be a star, or do you want to be a champion? Leaders must decide whether they seek personal fame or collective greatness. Success comes from making others better. The best leaders elevate their teammates, ensuring that everyone performs at their highest level.

Building a high-performance culture

Recognize and appreciate the unsung heroes. Acknowledge the contributions of those who don’t always get credit—whether in sports or business. Set the standard for 100% effort. Leaders must push beyond perceived limits, inspiring teammates to give their absolute best. Accountability starts with teammates—not just coaches or bosses. The most effective teams hold each other accountable without relying solely on authority figures. Challenge teammates to push harder, but do it with trust. Criticism is easier to accept when it comes from someone invested in your success. The best teams push one another beyond the minimum expectations. If you only do what’s required, you’ll never rise above average.

Understanding and motivating people

Know what drives each teammate individually. People respond to different motivations—some need praise, some need tough love and leaders must tailor their approach. Some players need criticism to fuel them, while others need encouragement. Leadership isn’t one-size-fits-all; it’s about reading personalities and adapting. 90% of leadership time is spent managing the 10% of challenging teammates. The difficult personalities often need the most guidance, and their impact can make or break a team. A leader’s job is to keep challenging teammates from dragging down the rest of the group. Leadership is about ensuring that one bad attitude doesn’t spread. Every leader should have a ‘teammate for life’ mentality. Strong relationships built on trust extend beyond the workplace or playing field.

Balancing leadership styles with authority figures

Complement the leadership style of the boss or coach. If a leader is tough and disciplined, balance that with warmth and emotional connection. Great teams need diverse leadership styles. Some leaders inspire through intensity, others through relationships—both are necessary. Encourage ownership among team members. When leaders empower individuals, they create a culture of self-driven excellence. Recognize the external pressures teammates face. Leaders must help counteract the outside forces—like money, contracts or promotions—that pull people away from the team-first mentality. Understand that people have insecurities and emotional baggage. A great leader sees beyond performance and helps teammates overcome personal struggles.

Strengthening relationships & team bonds

The best teams connect outside of work. Shared experiences—whether at offsites, retreats or casual gatherings—build trust and chemistry. A simple act of recognition can transform someone’s confidence. Even the smallest acknowledgment of effort can have an immense impact on motivation. Leaders should continuously learn and evolve their style. Leadership at 22 is different than at 40—great leaders refine their approach over time. Leadership can start at any level. You don’t need a title to be a leader—anyone who inspires others can lead from within. The best teams are built on emotional investment. When teammates genuinely care about each other, they fight harder to succeed together.

So, what’s the message?

True leadership isn’t just about titles, strategies or performance metrics—it’s about how you inspire, support and elevate those around you. Tom Brady’s leadership teaches us that the greatest success isn’t measured in personal accolades but in the success of the team. Whether in business, sports, or any collaborative effort, leaders who prioritize team growth, recognize the value of every contributor and continuously push for excellence will always come out ahead.

Great teams are built on trust, effort and shared vision. The best leaders don’t stand above their team—they stand with them. That’s the key to sustainable success.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.