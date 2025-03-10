The Residential Real Estate Council (RRC) has announced its 37th annual Sell-A-Bration® conference, which will be held at the recently renovated Omni Nashville Hotel from March 17 to 19, 2025.

The 2025 conference will have global representation, with attendees confirmed from 10 countries, including the United States, Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, Portugal, Spain, Ukraine and the Philippines. Within the U.S., professionals from 47 states will converge on Nashville.

“Sell-A-Bration has become the essential event where the brightest stars in our industry gather to exchange ideas, forge meaningful connections, and gain actionable strategies from the leading minds in real estate,” said Vivian Macias, CRS, president of the Residential Real Estate Council, who will be in attendance among other industry leaders.

Expected to draw up to 1,000 participants, the conference offers an opportunity for top-producing Certified Residential Specialists (CRS), RRC members and REALTORS® to enhance their business acumen and expand their referral networks through education and networking events.

Cutting-edge education and inspiration

The conference kicks off with two pre-conference educational opportunities: “In It to Win It: 101 Ways to Engage and More” with CRS Instructors Frank Serio, CRS, and James Nellis, CRS, and “AI Tools: Better Prompts, Better Results” with instructor Dale Carlton, CRS. The AI course counts toward RRC’s AI Certification, with participants needing to complete an additional four-hour virtual course to earn full certification.

Keynote presentations from two speakers will inspire attendees

A futurist, author and entrepreneur, Morris Morrison will present “Disrupt Yourself: Driving Change to Create Growth and Opportunity.” Morrison’s remarkable personal journey from being twice orphaned to becoming a sought-after speaker for Fortune 50 companies offers a powerful perspective on embracing change in today’s AI-driven marketplace.

Brett Culp, an award-winning documentary filmmaker and founder of The Rising Heroes Project, will deliver “Superhero Leadership in Uncertain Times.” Culp’s acclaimed films exploring heroic stories and human potential have been featured on Netflix, iTunes, and Hulu. His presentation will empower real estate professionals to find their inner superheroes and unite communities around noble visions.

Expansive professional development opportunities

The conference features an exhibit hall showcasing diverse business solutions specifically designed for top-performing residential real estate professionals including RRC’s solutions center providers, Roomvu and Real Grader. Notable organizations attending include the Asian Real Estate Association of America, the LGBTQ+ Alliance, and the REALTOR® Relief Foundation. For a complete list of exhibitors and sponsors, visit the Sell-A-Bration website.

The RRC state leadership seminar precedes the main conference, aimed at preparing real estate leaders for the year ahead.

“The testimonials from past attendees and our presenters speak volumes about Sell-A-Bration’s impact on real estate careers,” said Jeff Hornberger, CAE, RRC CEO. “We invite professionals to view these success stories on the RRC YouTube channel to understand why this event consistently delivers exceptional value.”

To learn more about The Residential Real Estate Council, visit crs.com.