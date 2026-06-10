John L. Scott Real Estate announces the rollout of its new AI Home Search capability across its network of more than 3,000 broker websites, introducing a more intuitive and personalized way for consumers to discover properties online.

According to the company, online home searches have relied heavily on structured filters such as zip codes, square footage, price ranges and bedroom counts for years. While effective for narrowing options, John L. Scott says these tools often struggle to capture the lifestyle preferences and subjective qualities that influence a buyer’s decision.

The company says its new AI-powered search experience addresses that challenge by allowing users to describe what they’re looking for in their own words. Instead of relying solely on traditional filters, buyers can enter conversational prompts and receive results tailored to their unique preferences.

The technology goes beyond simple keyword matching, a release notes. By combining natural language understanding with image analysis, the platform evaluates both listing descriptions and property photos to identify homes that align with a buyer’s stated needs and lifestyle goals.

The AI analyzes listing content and imagery to surface properties that best match those requests, helping buyers discover homes that may not appear through traditional search methods.

Recognizing that different consumers prefer different search experiences, John L. Scott notes it has made the feature optional. Users can activate AI Home Search by selecting a dedicated AI toggle located above the standard search bar, allowing them to seamlessly switch between traditional browning and conversational search.

The company says the rollout represents another step in the brokerage’s ongoing investment in technology that enhances the consumer experience while supporting its network of agents.

By embedding AI-powered search directly into agent websites, John L. Scott says it equips its brokers with advanced tools designed to improve property discovery while preserving the value of local expertise and personalized service. The company views the technology as a complement to the agent-client relationship, helping consumers find relevant properties more efficiently while keeping agents at the center of the transaction process.

The company says the deployment underscores John L. Scott’s broader strategy of combining the innovative technology with the trusted guidance and market knowledge that buyers and sellers continue to rely on throughout the real estate journey.

For more information, visit www.johnlscott.com.