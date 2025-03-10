Above, Sarah Peters

Sarah Peters had been teaching American history in scenic Bucks County, Pennsylvania for 15 years when the idea of selling real estate occurred to her. Bucks County is a charming and desirable place to live, and a real estate career, she thought, might offer new challenges and more flexible hours.

Licensed in 2018, she began working part-time, but soon realized it took full-time attention to do the best job for your clients – and she was determined to be the best.

Peters also quickly realized that working with a team of like-minded agents would provide better leverage, and that having the right back-up systems in place meant she could be out helping more people.

“I built the team one person at a time, beginning with a great administrator,” Peters said. “My husband, Mike, left his job as a science teacher to join me in 2019. The rest was a bit of a trial and error, but the team we have now is solid and devoted, with a passion for client advocacy – and I think being with eXp Realty, as we have been since last December, will give us even more of an opportunity to be the best version of ourselves.”

In 2024, the Sarah Peters team, now comprised of four agents and a savvy director of client services, closed 50 transactions valued at more than $34 million – all while raising more than $10,000 for a local cancer center with an annual Women in Business Summit that last year drew more than 100 female entrepreneurs.

Barbara Pronin: Sounds like you are busy people, Sarah. How is your team organized, and what is your management style?

Sarah Peters: My Master’s Degree is in Instructional Systems, so I naturally tend toward structure. Our director of client care was a teacher as well, and is very detail-oriented, so job one was to get our systems in place so that we could be out there providing white-glove service to our clients. We meet once a week in-person, and we are in frequent contact in between, so we’re pretty much all on the same page all the time.

BP: What do you think is the secret sauce that makes you a consistently top-performing team?

SP: We’re a high-energy bunch, for one, and we are all passionate about providing the kind of client care that builds lifelong relationships. It’s more than intimate market knowledge and good negotiating skills. It’s going the extra mile to help every client achieve their goals.

BP: Do you get together outside of the office?

SP: All the time. We love to hang out with our kids and our dogs. There is so much to explore and enjoy here.

BP: Tell us a little about the area you serve.

SP: We basically cover Bucks and Montgomery counties in Southeast Pennsylvania. It’s a picturesque, upscale area, easily commutable from New York or Philadelphia, with exceptional schools, a lot of history, art and culture. It’s where Washington crossed the Delaware, after all. It’s a great place to live, a very desirable family community. A lot of our residents are healthcare and pharmaceutical professionals.

BP: What’s the average sale price?

SP: About $800,000, although it goes into the millions on the high end.

BP: I imagine you all have deep roots in your community. Can you tell us a little about that?

SP: In addition to my service on our realty board, I’m currently on the Board of Trustees of the Bucks County Historical Society, which oversees our two amazing castle museums and so many other historic sites – and we are all involved in projects that support local business.

BP: An example?

SP: I’m very proud to be one of the early organizers of our annual Bucks County Women in Business Summit, which last year drew more than 100 female entrepreneurs and raised over $10,000 for our local cancer center, the Kin Wellness and Support Center.

BP: What a great effort – and I’m guessing you are very good at time management! Are you open to expanding your team?

SP: We’re always open to the right people – high energy go-getters who fit with our culture of professionalism and first-class service. I am talking to a couple of people now. We may be a team of seven before too long.

BP: And finally, Sarah, what advice would you give to other potential team leaders in terms of building a successful team?

SP: I think it’s very important to have your systems in place. That’s what will help you scale. And you must have very high standards. Choose people who share your passion and values. It’s critical to have the right cultural fit, because the goal, for me, is not to be bigger, but better.

