This week, my travels kept me at home after celebrating my daughter’s wedding over the weekend—a milestone filled with joy, reflection and gratitude. In the midst of catching up and resetting for the week ahead, a dear friend shared an article with me on Japanese techniques for well-being. I was immediately intrigued, not just by the wisdom of these principles but by how seamlessly they apply to leadership—especially in a fast-moving, high-pressure industry like real estate. Inspired by this, I wanted to explore how these concepts can help us lead with greater clarity, balance and long-term success.

Ikigai: Discovering purpose in leadership

Ikigai, meaning “reason for being,” encourages leaders to align their passions, talents, societal needs, and financial sustainability. By understanding what we love, what we excel at, what the world needs, and what we can be compensated for, we create a foundation of purpose-driven leadership. When leaders embrace their ikigai, they cultivate environments where teams feel motivated and inspired to pursue meaningful work.

Kaizen: Committing to continuous improvement

Kaizen, or “continuous improvement,” is about making small, steady progress every day. Strong leaders foster a culture where learning and refining are not only encouraged but expected. This approach builds resilience, adaptability and long-term success, reinforcing that leadership is not about perfection but about evolution.

Last year, I wrote about Kaizen and how it revolutionizes the approach to change. The key is in taking small steps, asking thoughtful questions, and appreciating incremental progress. Instead of seeing improvement as a daunting, overwhelming task, shift your perspective: counter negative thoughts with positive, solution-oriented questions. Too often, we hesitate to make changes because they seem too big or too difficult—but change doesn’t have to be dramatic. Small steps, taken consistently, lead to profound transformations. I encourage you to embrace this mindset and see how it reshapes not only your leadership approach but your daily life.

Pomodoro technique: Enhancing focus and productivity

The Pomodoro Technique suggests working in focused time blocks (typically 25 minutes), followed by short breaks. This method enhances efficiency while preventing burnout. Leaders who encourage structured focus among their teams create workplaces that are both productive and sustainable, ensuring high performance without sacrificing well-being.

Hara hachi bu: Practicing moderation

The principle of Hara Hachi Bu teaches us to eat until we are 80% full, promoting moderation and balance. Applied to leadership, it serves as a reminder to set healthy boundaries—whether in workloads, commitments, or expectations. Sustainable success comes from knowing when to push forward and when to step back, ensuring long-term energy and effectiveness. This is something I’m personally working on, as I tend to eat until I’m completely stuffed—sometimes to the point of a food coma. Embracing this principle is a challenge, but one that reinforces the importance of mindfulness and restraint in all areas of life.

Shoshin: Cultivating a beginner’s mind

Shoshin, or “beginner’s mind,” reminds us to approach leadership with curiosity and openness. The best leaders never assume they have all the answers. Instead, they embrace learning, ask thoughtful questions, and remain receptive to new perspectives. A fresh, inquisitive mindset fosters innovation and keeps leaders adaptable in an ever-changing world.

It reminds me of a saying that has always resonated with me: “Smugness leads to arrogance, and arrogance is the precursor to disaster.” The moment you believe you’ve mastered everything, your slide to mediocrity has already begun. Growth-minded leaders recognize that expertise isn’t a final destination—it’s a continuous journey. The ability to stay curious, challenge assumptions, and remain open to learning is what differentiates truly exceptional leaders from those who simply manage.

Wabi-sabi: Embracing imperfection

Wabi-Sabi is the appreciation of imperfection and the beauty found in life’s natural, fleeting moments. Leadership is not about flawless execution but about learning from challenges, embracing change, and finding strength in authenticity. When leaders let go of the pursuit of perfection and instead focus on progress, they build teams that thrive in resilience and creativity.

So, what’s the message?

This week, as I reflected on the wisdom of these Japanese philosophies, I found deep connections to leadership and personal growth. By embracing purpose, continuous improvement, focused work, moderation, curiosity and the beauty of imperfection, we can lead with greater clarity, balance and effectiveness.

Leadership isn’t just about achieving goals—it’s about fostering a culture of well-being, inspiration and sustainable success for ourselves and those around us. Sometimes, the best lessons come from unexpected places, and my hope is that these insights inspire you to make improvements where needed in your own leadership journey.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.