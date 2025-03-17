FBS Data has announced the rollout of its new marketing service, MÁS by FBS, which helps multiple MLS organizations transform their marketing strategies with specialized communication support and amplify their branding and member engagement efforts.

The company says MÁS (Marketing Add-On Services) empowers MLSs to tell their story, enhance their brand and communicate their value—without the need to expand their internal teams. In the 30 days since its launch, MÁS by FBS has already helped multiple MLS organizations transform their marketing strategies.

MÁS by FBS was designed to increase MLS marketing and communication efforts with branding, content creation, graphic design and automated webinar solutions to meet their need, a press release noted.

“Our mission with MÁS is to help MLSs increase and amplify their communication efforts with subscribers and the broader marketplace both affordably and with expertise, especially at this important time” said Kim Prior, FBS EVP. “Our marketing team understands the industry and has years of experience creating and executing multi-channel, multi-media, brand and product marketing campaigns. With MÁS, the MLS benefits from more MLS-centered professional marketing without the burden of additional staffing.”

One of the first MLSs to benefit from MÁS was Oregon Data Share (ODS), a collaboration of multiple Oregon MLSs and REALTOR® associations seeking a stronger brand identity, the company noted. To modernize its identity while preserving its legacy, MÁS refined its logo, developed brand guidelines, and created a refreshed visual presence that reflects ODS’s evolution, the release stated.

Similarly, the company shared that Lowcountry Regional MLS turned to MÁS to solve a growing challenge—delivering consistent, high-quality training to members despite time and staffing constraints. FBS stated that by implementing a fully automated webinar system, MÁS streamlined registration, attendee communication, and content delivery, reducing manual effort while ensuring accessible, on-demand education for members.

“With the real estate landscape changing rapidly, it’s critical that our members stay informed without added barriers,” said Peter Pohl, information technology administrator at Lowcountry Regional MLS.

MÁS by FBS will be announcing additional MLS projects soon.

For more information on MÁS by FBS, visit mas.wearefbs.com.