REsides has announced a 50% increase in dividends for shareholders and the opening of a new investment opportunity for interested investors. The Resides Board of Directors has declared an annual cash dividend of $3.00 per share on Class A and Class B shares and $1.50 per share on Class C shares.

This marks the second dividend payout since REsides launched its equity ownership model in 2021, a press release stated. The REsides MLS model helps brokers stand out, expand their reach, and drive growth, even in a soft market, while delivering more value to consumers.

“This dividend increase reflects the strength of our business model and the value we are delivering to our shareholders,” said Colette Stevenson, CEO of REsides. “Our unique approach to MLS, combining equitable ownership, proven success leveraging the value of listing data, proprietary technology, and unparalleled customer service, positions us for sustained growth and long-term competitive advantages.”

Following the dividend increase, which was paid out immediately after the Annual Shareholders Meeting, REsides noted that it has opened a new investment offering, highlighting the company’s financial health and growth potential.

For more information on REsides, visit www.REsides.io.