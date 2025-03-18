Above, Nelson Zide

ERA Key Realty Services of Northbridge, Massachusetts has announced that Nelson Zide, a REALTOR® in the Framingham office, has earned the ERA® Circle of Light Award for Community Leadership.



The award is presented annually to an ERA Key professional who does extraordinary things for communities and people in need. Recipients volunteer time, raise funds and provide resources to worthy causes, creating a culture of civic service within their company and establishing themselves as leaders within their community.

Along with the award, Zide received $1,000 and donated $500 each to The Rotary Foundation and The Realtor Relief Foundation, a press release noted.

“Nelson serves as a role model for other REALTORS®, consistently finishing among our sales leaders, while also making time to give back to the community,” said President and COO Cheryl Eidinger-Taylor. “Giving back is a core value of ERA Key and Nelson exemplifies this value.”

During his career, Zide has raised more than $600,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

He was named Rotarian of the Year by the Rotary Club of Framingham in 2022. A Rotarian for more than 20 years, Zide has played Santa Claus for many years, providing gifts to children enrolled in Headstart. He has volunteered at Rotary craft shows and at MetroFest, which is held annually by the MetroWest Visitors Bureau, the release noted.

As a Rotarian, he organized the popular Duck Pluck, which awards prizes to participating children. He also helped organize Habitat for Humanity’s Playhouse Project, which provides playhouses for veterans’ families, and he volunteered at the annual Rotary carnival. He has also volunteered at the Reality Fair, which helps provide high school students with life skills. ERA also noted that Zide serves on the club’s Education Committee, which provides scholarships to area students.

In addition to selling more than 1,000 homes as a REALTOR® in the Framingham office of ERA Key for many years, Zide previously served as a principal at ERA Key. He has presented to and trained other real estate agents throughout the country, and written books about real estate selling.



ERA Key merged with HUNT Real Estate ERA in 2018. The combined brokerage is now the largest brokerage in ERA Franchise Systems. For more information, visit https://erakeyrealty.com/.