Brands by Integra has announced the latest addition to its network: the acquisition of Century 21 Rural Estates serving areas near Albany, New York. This marks the third acquisition for Brands by Integra in the last month, marking its commitment to delivering service and expanding its presence across New England and beyond.

With this acquisition, 18 real estate professionals from Century 21 Rural Estates will join the Century 21 North East team. Century 21 Rural Estates has been a real estate provider in the Duanesburg and Schoharie, New York areas, and this acquisition further extends Brands by Integra’s reach into these communities. This move reflects Brands by Integra’s effort to strengthen its network with experienced, driven professionals who are committed to excellence in the real estate market, the company noted.

“We are expanding with a purpose, to provide our agents and clients with unparalleled real estate services in the North East and beyond,” said Jim D’Amico, CEO and owner of Brands by Integra. “Our goal is to continue building a top-tier team of professionals who are as dedicated to growth and success as we are.”

D’Amico also expressed his enthusiasm for the newly joined professionals, stating, “I am delighted to add additional talent and skill sets to the already powerful group of leaders in the real estate business. Together, we will continue to innovate and redefine the industry, providing exceptional service and unmatched expertise to our clients.”

This acquisition is part of Brands by Integra’s broader expansion, positioning the company for success in a rapidly evolving real estate market. The integration of Century 21 Rural Estates further strengthens the company’s ability to provide local expertise with a global reach.

To learn more about Century 21, visit century21.com.