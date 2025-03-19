Lofty has announced that Realty Executives International has engaged with the company to offer to its extensive network of franchisees, teams and agents the Lofty AI-powered platform.

Coupled with the platform’s lead generation programs such as Lofty Blast, and equipped with tools like Lofty Present and Social Studio, Realty Executives users will be able to increase their productivity while streamlining the home-buying and selling- experience for their clients, from search to settlement, a press release stated.

“Real estate professionals at every level need to leverage technology, particularly a strong CRM, if they want to compete and grow in this market,” said Patrick van den Bossche, president of Realty Executives International. “Presenting Lofty as a tech option provides our network with an additional opportunity to drive revenue from their existing databases. Through our strategic relationship, those in our network who opt in to the Lofty service offerings can benefit from a competitive cost model.”

Lofty’s AI-powered enterprise platform is built for how real estate professionals operate, the company notes. With innovations that are designed to close deals faster, Lofty says its platform enhances agent workflows and eliminates the need to toggle between multiple applications. As an enterprise platform with reporting capabilities and custom branding options, Lofty provides the technological foundation needed to gain a competitive edge in the real estate market.

“Modern real estate brands like Realty Executives understand that technology can serve as a true catalyst for business growth. But to be effective, the applications must be seamlessly woven into the fabric of how real estate brokerages operate their firms and how their teams of agents execute day-to-day activities,” noted Brian Hoialmen, chief strategy officer, Lofty. “With the comprehensive Lofty platform and our AI-powered tools, we can empower everyone at every level of real estate operations with the proven innovations needed to close more deals and make more money.”

To learn more about Lofty, visit www.lofty.com.