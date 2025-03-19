As a real estate agent, you hear one word nonstop: leads, leads and leads.

However, not all leads are created equal. Your lead generation strategy can mean the difference between a record year of sales or endless trips to voicemail. In this post, we explored three tips for turning leads into listings. Let’s dive in:

Filter out the noise—focus on the most motivated sellers

Some homeowners may express casual interest in selling, while others urgently need to list their property. Instead of wasting time chasing cold leads, focus on motivated sellers—those who are more likely to take action quickly.

Here are some signs a homeowner may be motivated to sell:

They are entering a new stage in life (e.g., divorce, retirement, family growth, new job etc.)

They are experiencing financial hardship, often indicated by preforeclosure status , bankruptcy, tax delinquency and/or liens.

They inherited a property from a deceased family member. They may be too far away to maintain the property, or they can’t afford it.

Pro tip: With PropStream, you can import your old lists and refresh them with PropStream data, helping you find the most current motivated sellers!

Do your research and prepare a convincing presentation

Once you’ve identified potential sellers, it’s time to win them over. Many homeowners hesitate to list their properties because they’re unsure about market conditions or don’t know how much their home is worth. That’s where your expertise comes in.

How to build a strong pitch:

Prepare a comparable market analysis (CMA) to show recent sales in the area.

Use local market trends to highlight why now is a great time to sell for them.

Provide insights on pricing strategy to manage expectations.

Follow up with timing, personalization and consistency in mind

A single phone call or email isn’t enough to convert a lead into a listing. The best real estate professionals follow up consistently and personalize their approach based on the seller’s needs.

Best follow-up practices:

Be timely – Reach out within 5-10 minutes of first contact and continue following up, extending the time between each communication attempt

Personalize your message – Reference past conversations and address concerns to show your attentiveness.

Stay consistent – Not every homeowner prefers the same method of communication. Use a multi-touch approach with calls, texts, emails and direct mail.

Use PropStream to land more listings!

Turning leads into listings isn’t about luck but strategy, creativity and consistency.

By identifying motivated sellers, preparing a compelling presentation and following up regularly, you’ll increase your chances of converting leads into new opportunities.

Unsure where to turn to start applying these tips to your strategy? Two words: PropStream it!

With PropStream, you can easily use intelligent datasets (courtesy of PropStream Intelligence™) combined with customizable and intuitive filtering capabilities to find the most motivated sellers. You can even analyze properties and run comps to uncover vital pricing insights before skip-tracing leads and kickstarting your marketing campaign with built-in postcard generation and email marketing tools.

