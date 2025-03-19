Today’s blog was inspired by Renee Gonzales, CEO of Long Companies, a HomeServices of America company headquartered in Tucson, AZ. At her recent annual company recognition event, Renee delivered a powerful keynote on the lion mentality—a mindset rooted in courage, resilience, focus, dominance and strategic thinking.

In real estate, courage is non-negotiable. This industry is not for the weak. Deals fall apart. Markets shift. Clients hesitate. Competition is fierce. And yet, the ones who rise, the ones who endure, the ones who lead—they operate with the mindset of a lion.

Why is the lion the king of the jungle?

It’s not the biggest—that’s the elephant.

It’s not the fastest—that’s the cheetah.

It’s not the smartest—many animals outthink the lion.

So why does the lion reign? Mentality.

When a lion sees an elephant, it doesn’t see an obstacle—it sees lunch.

When a lion is outnumbered by hyenas, it doesn’t retreat—it dominates.

When a lion is hungry, it doesn’t wait to be fed—it hunts.

A courageous lion doesn’t stop hunting when it’s tired. It doesn’t operate in “gazelle mode”—reacting, running, retreating when things get tough. A courageous lion keeps going until the goal is reached. It thrives in the hunt, not just in the victory.

The lion mindset in real estate

Too often, we focus only on the prize—the commission check, the ranking, the achievement. But courageous lions love the process as much as the result. They understand that persistence, discipline, and the willingness to pursue relentlessly is what separates the good from the great.

This business will test you. Deals will fall through. Clients will ghost you. The market will shift. If you operate in “gazelle mode”—fearful, reactive, hesitant—you will always fall behind. But when you step into lion mode—relentless, strategic, confident—you become unstoppable.

So, what’s the message?

If you want to lead, if you want to thrive, if you want to dominate in this industry—you must think like a courageous lion.

Be bold. Be resilient. Be relentless.

Courageous lions don’t wait for opportunities. They create them.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.