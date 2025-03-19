United Real Estate Richmond and River City Blues Realty have announced their official merger, forming RVA Blue Realty—an independent entity aligned with United | Richmond. The combined expertise of the two established firms will better serve clients across Central Virginia.

As part of this transition, United stated that Smitty Smith will take on the role of Lead Broker for the newly formed RVA Blue Realty. With his extensive leadership experience and deep industry knowledge, the company expressed that Smith will ensure a seamless integration of both firms while upholding the highest standards of service and professionalism.

“This merger presents an exciting opportunity to enhance our services and expand our footprint in the Richmond market,” said Smitty Smith. “United Real Estate’s national network offers vast resources and innovative property marketing and client services. We are positioning our agents for success and excellent transaction experiences.”

Additionally, Smith has been appointed Managing Broker at United Real Estate Richmond, the company noted. His leadership at the brokerage will further bolster the company’s capacity to support agents and serve the community.

United added that June Smith, an experienced associate broker, will also join the brokerage, bringing her expertise in advocacy and homebuyer assistance.

“With Smitty joining the leadership team and June contributing her expertise to our faculty, we are forming a powerhouse of knowledge, innovation, and support for both agents and clients,” remarked Jeffrey S. Finn, the principal broker of United Real Estate Richmond.

United Real Estate President Rick Haase also expressed his enthusiasm for the union: “We are all excited to watch the continued growth and development of John and Jeffrey Finn’s brokerage, United Real Estate Richmond. Smitty and June’s reputation for excellence in instructing as well as their knowledge and support of first-time homebuyers and grant programs make them a great choice of a partner.”

For more information, visit https://www.unitedrealestaterichmond.com/.