Century 21 Real Estate LLC. has announced it is expanding its presence in the Savannah, Georgia metropolitan area with the affiliation of woman-owned Luxe Real Estate Services, based in Richmond Hill.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Luxe Real Estate, the five-year-old firm is owned and operated by broker/owner Becky Partin, who obtained her Georgia real estate license in 2016. After spending four years working as a sales professional, Partin decided to open her own brokerage in March of 2020, less than one month before the start of the pandemic, a press release noted. Although the pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to the real estate industry, Partin was able to lead her young company through the adversity and has since established herself as a leader in the greater Savannah real estate community.

“The CENTURY 21 ® brand is an extremely powerful name to be associated with,” said Partin. “However, what I’m most looking forward to are the tools and resources that are exclusive to the brand, which can help my affiliated agents pursue new opportunities and get a leg up in our market. The learning resources, tech tools that create listing presentations and international network in particular are all things that can immediately make an impact on our day-to-day operations.”

The firm’s headquarters in Richmond Hill is located less than 30 minutes from the heart of Savannah, one of the liveliest cities in the Peach State. Only 20 minutes further is Tybee Island, which is ranked the second nicest beach in Georgia according to TripAdvisor. These locations fuel the local tourism industry, which is a cornerstone of coastal Georgia’s economy, as well as the nearby military bases, which are also major employers, the release stated.

“We have the utmost confidence in Becky’s ability to grow not only her company, but also the CENTURY 21 ® brand along Georgia’s coast,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “She has already proven herself a more than capable leader in the five short years since she’s started her own business, including how she was able to navigate the pandemic in her firm’s earliest days. Her person-centered business philosophy aligns perfectly with the CENTURY 21 brand, and we can’t wait to provide her with the tools she’s been searching for to continue growing her business.”

To learn more, visit century21.com.