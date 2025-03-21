March is Women’s History Month, a time to reflect on the remarkable women who have shaped industries and communities. Few fields have been built, enriched and propelled forward by women quite like real estate. For me, this month holds extra meaning because of my mother, who was not only a successful broker, but also a role model for hard work, perseverance and the fine art of putting others first without being a pushover.

My mother, a proud Seattleite, carved out a thriving real estate career in a competitive industry. She wasn’t just good—she was exceptional. She balanced the demands of her clients with the realities of life, all while navigating the challenges of building her own business. She taught me the value of resilience, compassion and knowing when to stand firm. Her ability to solve problems and connect with people was, and still is, a hallmark of what makes women so successful in real estate.

Interestingly, my mother’s journey shares a connection with another trailblazer in the industry: Corrine Simpson, the first woman to join the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) in 1910. Simpson was also from Seattle and broke barriers in a time when women had few professional opportunities, especially in fields like real estate. Her courage paved the way for women like my mother, who inspired not only her clients, but also me and countless others.

Today, the legacy of women in real estate continues with leaders like Nykia Wright, CEO of NAR. Under her leadership, NAR is driving progress and fostering innovation in an industry that thrives on trust and human connection—qualities that women have always brought to the table in abundance.

Women are the backbone of real estate. They make up over 60% of real estate agents in the U.S., and their influence extends beyond the industry. Women are decision-makers in nearly 91% of home purchases, shaping not just homes, but entire communities. Whether it’s negotiating deals, guiding first-time buyers or helping families transition into new chapters of their lives, women do it all—and they do it exceptionally well.

Real estate is more than transactions; it’s about creating spaces where lives unfold. Women like my mother and Corrine understood this intuitively. They weren’t just selling houses; they were building dreams, one family and one community at a time.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, let’s take a moment to honor the women who have made real estate what it is today. Their stories of grit, grace and growth remind us that this industry isn’t just about properties—it’s about people.

To the women in real estate: Thank you for inspiring us, for leading with strength and empathy, and for reminding us of what’s possible. Whether in 1910 or 2025, your impact continues to shape our world. And for that, we are forever grateful.

