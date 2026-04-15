Universal Consulting Opportunities (UCO), a subsidiary of Stellar MLS, announced it expanded its global footprint in Q1 2026 through industry engagements, strategic partnerships and ongoing efforts to advance transparency and data standardization across real estate markets worldwide.

Recognizing an increasing global demand for MLS frameworks and best practices, UCO stated it has positioned itself as a trusted, connected guide for markets at every stage of readiness.

“UCO is committed to empowering, educating and elevating real estate on a global scale, engaging with like-minded leaders to help shape the future of the MLS,” said Merri Jo Cowen, Chief Vision Officer and Executive Vice President of Stellar MLS and UCO.

MIPIM 2026 – Collaborating in Cannes

UCO stated it enhanced its global presence at the recent MIPIM 2026 gathering in France, joining more than 15,000 industry leaders from some 90 countries at one of the world’s leading real estate events. UCO was an RE Key Sponsor through FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation representing 1.5 million professionals across 83 countries.

Joining Cowen at the event March 9-13 in Cannes was Marion Weiler—SVP of Marketing, Communications and Global Markets at UCO and Stellar MLS—and Beth Kinsella—UCO Relationship and Research Manager, contributing to a featured panel, “From Data to Delivery: The New Industrial Real Estate Ecosystem,” according to a release.

The discussion highlighted challenges and opportunities within the global real estate market—noting as cross-border investment and PropTech innovation accelerate, markets remain constrained by fragmented, inconsistent data—and reinforced the critical role of the MLS as a centralized infrastructure, UCO stated.

“Across markets, we see a growing need for transparency, standardized data and more efficient transactions,” said Weiler. “UCO’s mission aligns with a broader global imperative—to create more connected, trusted, and accessible real estate systems—and its progress reflects the increasing recognition of the MLS model as a proven framework to deliver on that need at scale.”

Exploring real estate, the MLS and AI in Mumbai

UCO noted that it continued its engagement in India at NARVIGATE 2026, a two-day real estate networking conference in Mumbai organized by the National Association of Realtors® India, for the second consecutive year.

Dr. Mathew Kallumadil, SVP of Technology, Innovation and Global Markets at UCO and Stellar MLS, stated that he presented a strategic roadmap for MLS implementation in India to key decision-makers.

UCO stated it and NAR India are advancing plans to introduce a modern MLS to India, assessing the real estate market—projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030—and preparing for an RFP.

In addition, Dr. Kallumadil stated he took part in a presentation “AI in Real Estate,” exploring how artificial intelligence can enhance data accuracy, automate workflows, and deliver actionable insights.

“Nearly half of buyers and sellers are already using AI in their transactions—and most of them are using it to evaluate their agent before they even pick up the phone,” Dr. Kallumadil said. “The gap between what consumers expect and what most agents deliver is widening every month. That gap always gets filled. The only question is whether agents fill it themselves, or someone else does it for them.”

The opportunity, he added, lies in embracing AI thoughtfully—experimenting with technology, understanding it and “applying it wisely with clients to avoid alienating trusted relationships while leaning into new consumer behavior.”

With CEPI, elevating professional standards across Europe

UCO added it is also deepening its collaboration with CEPI, the European Association of Real Estate Professions, through the planned development of the “MMCEPI MLS” educational module, designed to support awareness and adoption of MLS best practices and enhance professional standards across Europe. This effort aligns with the launch of the MMCEPI Real Estate Quality Label—Europe’s first real estate quality benchmark—introduced in February 2025 in Brussels as a mark of excellence focused on ethics, qualifications and professionalism for real estate practitioners in more than 20 countries.

Created to distinguish qualified professionals and build greater consumer trust, UCO stated the MMCEPI label reflects CEPI’s broader mission to modernize real estate systems across its network of more than 30 national associations in 25 countries. UCO’s involvement reinforces the growing role of the MLS in advancing transparency and collaboration across global markets, while signaling continued momentum in Europe—with increased interest in MLS frameworks among CEPI members.

For more information, visit https://stellarmls.com/Global.