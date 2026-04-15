Real estate data platform PropStream has announced a new enhancement to its Draw Map Tool—designed to deliver a more intuitive and efficient property search experience.

PropStream says with this enhancement, users will be able to:

Choose from three clear drawing modes (Free Draw, Rectangle, and Circle)

Enjoy automatic search execution upon completion of drawing

Utilize in-map guidance—eliminating the need for a manual Search button and replacing the previous polygon approach.

Search up to a 5,000 square-mile radius (compared to 250 previously)

Click the new Remove Boundary button to easily clear the area and start over

“Everything we build at PropStream is centered around helping our customers move faster and work smarter,” said Brian Tepfer, president of PropStream. “With the enhanced Draw Map Tool, we’ve introduced flexible drawing options, automatic search execution and significantly expanded the searchable area, giving users the ability to analyze markets, accurately run comps, and uncover opportunities with far greater speed and precision, right in the areas they’re working.”

The company says this enhancement follows several significant rollouts from the brand, solidifying its commitment to becoming an all-in-one hub for real estate professionals to search, identify and connect with the most qualified prospects in one place.

Check out the full blog post to review all of the details about the release. For partnership inquiries, visit PropStream’s Partner page or contact partners@propstream.com.