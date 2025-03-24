The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR), in collaboration with multiple other U.S. REALTOR® associations from New York to San Francisco, has announced it will present the 4th Annual “Choose Your Brew with Ireland” free virtual Global event on Thursday, March 27, from 10-11 a.m. ET, via Zoom. This trans-Atlantic conversation will celebrate the real estate partnerships between Ireland and the U.S.

HGAR joins the Austin Board of REALTORS® Global Business Alliance, Atlanta REALTORS®, Greater Boston Association of REALTORS®, Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS® (Chicagoland); and the San Francisco Association of REALTORS® in offering this presentation, along with the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) in Dublin, Ireland, a press release stated. Founded in 1971, IPAV is an association representing over 1,400 members who are licensed auctioneers, property services providers, valuers and estate agents throughout Ireland.

The event is open to all REALTOR® Association members across North America and Ireland who are seeking to discover the secrets to international real estate trends, investment opportunities and strengthened global connections, the release noted. The event will also feature a showcase tour of markets and properties throughout Ireland.

“We are thrilled to be part of this exciting collaboration again this year, and we look forward to insightful guidelines on expanding global real estate business opportunities for our members to Europe and beyond,” said Lynda Fernandez, HGAR CEO.

Following a welcome and introduction of panelists, the program will feature a presentation by Pat Davitt, CEO, IPAV. Davitt will address key trends in Ireland’s real estate market as well as insights into economic and demographic factors that shape the industry, the release stated.

A virtual tour of residential properties will follow, focusing on properties in the entry-level, mid-range and luxury divisions. Later, Frank McManus, NAR Global Ambassador to Ireland and the United Kingdom, will moderate a Q and A session for panelists.

To learn more visit www.hgar.com/events.